Mpopoma come out tops: Amass 39 gold medals in athletics competition

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High School confirmed their status as a growing sporting hub in Bulawayo when they won the Mzilikazi District National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) track and field athletics event that ended at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) yesterday.

The school, which is known for its academic excellence, amassed 39 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals with second placed Mandwandwe managing just 14 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals while Sikhulile were third on 13 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals.

The two-day meet began on Thursday and was part of the selection process for the district team that will compete against four other Bulawayo districts at White City Stadium in two weeks time.

“Proper training and zeal of our athletes to do the best and the teachers’ commitment resulted in this good performance. This victory therefore came as no surprise to us. To us the win was not an issue but the number of gold medals we were going to win,” said an ecstatic Mpopoma High School sports director James Rugwevera.

Some of the gold medals for the school came from Cleopatra Ndlovu in the girls 15 and Under 1 500m race.

She clocked four minutes, 58,91 seconds in a race dominated by Mpopoma as Talent Sibindi was second in five minutes, 13,03 seconds with Tariro Ndlovu coming third in five minutes, 14, 03 seconds.

Brian Ndlovu ran out of competition in the boys’ 17 and under high jump.

He jumped two metres and could have gone even higher had it not been for the slippery conditions as a result of rains.

Ndlovu’s closest challengers Bongikuhle Moyo of Njube and Allen Moyo of Msiteli had thrown in the towel at 1,76m and 1,75m respectively.

Some events had to be called off yesterday due to rains that pounded the area and the winning margin for Mpopoma High could have been wider as the cancelled events were relays that have in the past been dominated by pupils from the school.

A total of 10 schools make up the district and on Thursday, the district chairperson, Lymias Moyo who is the headmaster of Mandwandwe High School expressed confidence that they will come up with a strong district team to compete in the inter-districts.

Results snippets

Boys’ 17 and Under Triple Jump: Nqobani Ndlovu (Mandwandwe) 13, 23metres, Glan Moyo (Msiteli) 12, 03 metres, Prince Malunguza (Sizane) 11, 99 metres

Girls’ 17 and Under High Jump: Jennifer Tembo (Mpopoma) 1,55 metres, Nkosiphathisile Mpofu (Msiteli) 1,41 metres, Pride Madongo (Mpopoma) 1,40 metres.

Girls 20 and Under Walking Race: Ashley Chibondo (Nkulumane) 13 minutes, 06.08seconds, Mandosa Mpunzi (Nkulumane) 13 minutes, 03,92 seconds, Belinda Sibanda (Mandwandwe) 15 minutes, 32,58 seconds)

Boys 20 and Under Walking Race: Bhekumuzi Ncube (Nkulumane) 11 minutes, 40,89 seconds, Kumbulani Sibanda (Nkulumane) 11 minutes, 41,15 seconds

Boys 17 and Under 10 000 metres: Mark Gumbo (Mandwandwe) 35 minutes, 51 seconds, Thomas Bright (Mpopoma) 35 minutes, 52 seconds, Sort Nkomo (Mandwandwe) 35 minutes, 54 seconds

Girls 17 and Under 100 Hurdles: Shyline Phiri (Lobengula) 17, 97 seconds, Nomvelo Mhlanga (Mpopoma) 18, 09 seconds, Ntombifuthi Moyo (Msiteli) 18,88 seconds

Boys 15 and Under 110 Hurdles: Jackson Panashe (Mandwandwe) 18,19 seconds, Vusumuzi Moyo (Ihlathi) 18,41 seconds, Meeren Ncube (Sizane) 18, 94 seconds.

Final medals table:

Gold Silver Bronze

Mpopoma 39 24 16

Mandwandwe 14 9 13

Sikhulile 13 15 7

Msiteli 8 12 20

Nkulumane 6 8 10

Njube 6 3 2

Lobengula 5 6 10

Ihlathi 5 4 8

Magwegwe 3 14 8

Sizane 3 5 5

— @skhumoyo2000

