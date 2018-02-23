Zifa Southern Region AGM on today

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL is set for today’s Zifa Southern Region annual general meeting to be held at Homestead Conference Centre in Bulawayo.

The region’s affiliates, the 18 Southern Region Division One Soccer League clubs, executives for the Bulawayo and Matabeleland North Provinces and the chairpersons for the two provinces’ area zones are expected to attend the meeting meant to map the way forward.

Musa Mandaza, the Zifa Southern Region chairman will present his speech with Bryton Malandule concentrating on the financials.

It is at this meeting that the clubs will know the kickoff date for the 2018 season as well as their opponents.

“We are ready for this important meeting which shapes the direction for the year. We expect all the Division One teams and the affiliates to attend the AGM. There are various matters to be discussed and I will also report back on what transpired at the national AGM held last weekend in Harare,” said Mandaza.

The Southern Region Division One League will officially welcome the newly promoted teams as well as ex-Premiership sides Hwange and Tsholotsho FC.

The new teams are Bulawayo’s 2017 champions Toronto FC of Pumula, the runners-up CIWU, Plumtree-based Mainline FC and Moto Moto from Hwange.

The quartet has already paid commitment fee of $1 000 each as assurance that they are financially stable to join the Zifa Southern Region league.

The assurance fee will be deducted from the $2 500 affiliation fee levied to newly promoted sides. The old teams including those that were relegated from the Premiership pay $2 000.

Malandule will present the 2017 financial report which will give an indication of the financial standing of the league as well as expenditure of the year under review.

“2017 was a difficult year for the league because most teams failed to pay their affiliation fees in full as well as pay match officials. We encourage teams to pay their dues to enable the league to function smoothly,” said Malandule. — @ZililoR

Like this: Like Loading...