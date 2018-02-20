Swim or sink for FCP

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT will be swim or sink for FC Platinum when they take on Angola’s Clube Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto in the second-leg of the Total Caf Champions League preliminary round encounter at Mandava Stadium this afternoon where they need to overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit to remain in the tournament.

Pure Platinum Play will be carrying the nation’s hopes and large crowds at the compact Mandava Stadium.

FC Platinum set themselves a target of qualifying for the lucrative group stages of the tournament and assistant coach Patrick Mandizha said they were ready for the Angolans, who arrived in the country on Monday.

Mandizha said a change in the technical personnel by their opponents probably derailed their plans in the first encounter since the new man came up with a new strategy from the one they had viewed on videos ahead of the first-leg encounter.

He said morale was high and the boys were looking forward to the encounter, with everyone available for selection except former Highlanders’ winger Rahman Kutsanzira who is nursing a knee injury.

“So far our preparations have gone well and we are ready for battle. When we went to Angola, we did not know much about our opponents, although we had seen some of their videos, but the fact that they got a new coach meant they had new tactics so we met an opponent that we had little knowledge of. This time around we know how they play and are better prepared. Morale in camp has been good with no injuries except for Kutsanzira,” said Mandizha.

South African referee Christopher Harrison will be the centre man assisted by his countrymen Athenkosi Ndongeni, the first assistant referee, John Van Wyk Mervyn (second assistant) and fourth official Tinyiko Hlungwane. The match commissioner is Mzee Zam Ali from Zanzibar.

