Bosso de-feather Chicken Inn

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS youngsters on Monday put up a splendid 35 minutes performance against Chicken Inn and scored two goals that secured them passage to the ZNA Charity Shield final.

A 73rd minute long-range goal by Adrian Silla cancelled a fourth minute goal by Clemence Matawu of Chicken Inn. Bosso sealed their victory with an easy tap-in by defender Peter Muduhwa in the 88th minute after Chicken Inn’s backline failed to clear their lines in a goal mouth scramble.

Bosso will face Dynamos in the final.

More details to follow

Like this: Like Loading...