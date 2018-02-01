FCP Zvish facilities approved

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have hailed the decision by Caf to approve accommodation facilities in Zvishavane for visiting teams enabling them to play their Champions’ League home games at Mandava Stadium.

Caf stadium inspector Kabelo Doslong of South Africa was in the country last month to run the rule over Mandava and was impressed by the venue and facilities in Zvishavane.

The refurbished Pote Hotel was the game changer that allayed fears about the accommodation of visiting teams in the mining town.

“Caf certified that facilities in Zvishavane have the capacity to host high profile delegates that will accompany visiting teams,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

“FC Platinum will be representing Zimbabwe, so I am urging all football lovers in this country to rally behind them in these matches. We are happy they have been allowed to play at their home ground and we wish them all the best in this competition,” said Gwesela.

FC Platinum communications and media liaison officer Chido Chizondo said the entire platinum family was over the moon with the certification of accommodation facilities and Zvishavane town will be on the continental map, in the process promoting sport tourism in the town.

Coach Norman Mapeza had indicated that in the event facilities failed to make the grade, he was willing to use Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

“It’s always important for any team to play at home. It’s a boost of confidence for players to play in front of their home crowd and for Zvishavane town, it’s huge to be given an opportunity to host an international match, as it puts our town on the map and we are all excited,” said Chizondo.

Pure Platinum Play will wind up their preparations for the continental safari with a friendly match against Zambia’s Nkana Red Devils on Saturday ahead of their departure for Angola next week.

FC Platinum were given a reality check by another Zambian outfit Zanaco early this week who thrashed them 4-0 at Mandava Stadium, with coach Mapeza drawing a number of critical and vital technical and tactical lessons which will go a long way when the real business gets underway on February 11 in Luanda.

“After playing against Feroviairo, we wanted to give everybody a chance to play and we gave everyone a run. I am happy with how they played. There were positives and it was not about the result, but about the preparations.

“The way we conceded the goals was just mistakes. The first goal was just two passes and they scored. It is that transitional period when we lost the ball; we were a bit slow. We still have about a week to go and I think by the time we go to Angola, it will be fine,” said Mapeza. — @skhumoyo2000

