Chiefs stuck with unqualified coach

NEWLY promoted Premiership side Bulawayo Chiefs are headed for a collision course with Zifa over their head coach after indicating that they will stick to Thulani Sibanda, who doesn’t have the mandatory Caf A qualification.

Chiefs will be making their maiden appearance in the topflight league after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One league last season and they believe the bond Sibanda created with the boys is good for the team.

“We are still with our title winning coach Sibanda and he is the one taking the boys through their pre-season preparations. As a new club in the Premiership, we intend to fully comply with Zifa orders, but we will need to be answered on the issue of qualifications because our coach has a sports degree. We will write to them and hear what they have to say because bringing in a new person now will destabilise our ship,” said Chiefs’ chairman James Rugwevera.

He said it will be unfair for the national association to waiver requirements for certain coaches, while insisting that others should meet the qualifications.

“If it’s standard, let it cut across the board and not to have some being given letters of exemption in the same league,” said Rugwevera.

Zifa late last month issued a statement stipulating that it will not grant any coaches special waiver this time around, although sources said Chicken Inn gaffer Joe Antipas has actually benefited from the waiver.

“The waiver granted to previous title winning coaches to sit on the bench without Caf A licences was only meant for the first season of implementation and it ceased to apply at the end of last season. In the upcoming season, the registration office will issue practising badges to all qualified coaches and those who have not yet attained Caf A licences will not be allowed to sit in the dugout. Both head coaches and assistant coaches practising in the Premier Soccer League should be holders of Caf A licences,” said Zifa on its website.

Chiefs are said to have a plan B in the event their quest to have Sibanda lead them in the elite league hits a brick wall.

Former Bantu Rovers’ coach Joseph Sibindi and Farai Tawachera, formerly with Tsholotsho as well as veteran Barry Daka have reportedly been put on standby.

