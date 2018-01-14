Together again: Antipas, technical team to be unveiled today

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn will today unveil their technical team believed to be headed by returning gaffer Joey Antipas, who will be assisted by his trusted lieutenant Prince Matore.

The duo were relieved of their duties by South African side AmaZulu when it bought the Absa Premiership franchise of Thanda Royal Zulu last season and have been jobless ever since. Sources said the 2015 kings of local football had decided to turn to them after Rahman Gumbo’s contract ran out on December 31 last year.

“We are announcing all our coaches from juniors to seniors at a press conference on Monday (today) at Chicken Inn drive through,” said Chicken Inn secretary Tawengwa Hara.

The Bulawayo side has to also look for a goalkeepers’ coach after their long-serving trainer Julius Ndlovu decided to jump ship and join neighbours Bulawayo City, taking over from Reginald Buhali.

Former Railstars shot stopper Tirivaviri Sithole has emerged as the front runner to replace Ndlovu, although other sources tipped Ndodana Sibanda, who was between the sticks this past season for Bulawayo City. Sibanda turns 35 on May 20.

Gumbo led the GameCocks to a fourth place finish in the league last season and spent almost the entire run as a lone ranger after his assistant Thulani Sibanda resigned barely a few games into the season claiming they had failed on their mission, although he did not elaborate.

Sibanda returned to Bulawayo Chiefs in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league and led them to the PSL without a loss.

However, with Caf and Zifa insisting on Caf A qualification for Premiership coaches, the debutants have to start the hunt for a qualified coach as Sibanda doesn’t possess the requisite qualifications. — @skhumoyo2000

