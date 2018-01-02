FUZ moves to find teams for players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) will hold two training camps for out-of-contract players in Harare and Bulawayo this month as part of its efforts to help them secure clubs for the 2018 season.

The Harare training camp will run from January 9-13 at the Motor Action Sports Club, with the Heath Streak Cricket Academy hosting the Bulawayo leg from January 16-20.

Now in its fourth year, the training camp offers players the opportunity to find a new club as well as start thinking and planning for a life outside of football.

FUZ vice-president Herbert Dick said unattached coaches will provide training for the out-of-contract players, whom he urged to register at their offices in Harare and Bulawayo for the event.

“We call upon all unattached players with the right age to take up this course. The response over the years has been overwhelming and we look forward to another successful camp. Places are limited so players should register as soon as possible at the union offices in Harare and Bulawayo. Registration is free and begins today,” said Dick.

The former Zimbabwe international said they had also invited coaches to attend the camps to scout for talent.

“This exercise will not only help players secure teams, but also teams to choose from a wide range of players. It will also help in avoiding registering players already engaged by other clubs. Actually this is a chance for professional footballers to showcase their talent by being part of a comprehensive training programme, which will enhance their physical, tactical and technical skills,” he said.

Dick encouraged Southern Region based Premiership and First Division clubs to support this cause by sending their technical teams to hunt for players at the training.

@innocentskizoe

