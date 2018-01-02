80+ players attend Chapungu trials

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

PREMIERSHIP side Chapungu United started week-long trials yesterday attended by about 80 players at the Gweru Provincial Hospital Sports Club.

A number of unheralded players from the lower leagues turned up for the trials that will run until Friday.

There were a couple of Shabanie Mine players that attended the trials, among them Bruno Mutigu.

Chapungu are looking to bolster their team ahead of the new season after finishing 11th last season and in the process missing out on their target of a top eight finish.

Tendai Chikuni, the Chapungu gaffer, was happy with the turnout and is looking for players that fit into his team’s system.

“I am happy with the turnout which is very encouraging. We have already identified the areas which we need beefing up, hence the trials that we are conducting. I am looking for players who have got potential so that we can see if they can fit into our system and philosophy,” said Chikuni.

He said he would also want to see young local players from Gweru and surrounding areas breaking into the team, as he wants the team to identify with the community.

“If you look, young players Under-18 is an area we are looking at, especially as we try to localise the team.”

The trials come as the core of the Chapungu team has gone for military training, which will end at the beginning of March; a development that will leave them needing a month’s rest before the season starts in April.

