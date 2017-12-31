Fifa plots Zifa audit

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFA will dispatch a team of experts to audit how Zifa used funds from the Forward Programme in 2017.

The move is meant to make associations to fully account for the funds, while also stopping uncouth administrators from abusing the funds.

In a circular to its associations two weeks ago, Fifa through its deputy secretary-general responsible for football Zvonimir Boban, said it will send its team of experts, who will spend up to three days perusing the books while also interrogating the national associations.

“One of the core principles of the Fifa Forward Programme is to match an increase in investment in football development with an increase in the transparency and accountability of how this investment is utilised. In light of this commitment and in line with Article 16 of the Forward Regulations, the Fifa Development Committee, together with the Fifa Audit and Compliance Committee, have decided that all member associations, which have benefited from Forward funding will be subject to a central review for the year 2017, and thereafter,” wrote Boban.

According to Article 16, for each financial year, the Fifa general secretariat shall randomly designate or select 20 percent of the member associations and confederations to undergo a central Fifa programme audit.

If the funds transferred to a member association under the Forward Programme exceed $2 million, the Fifa general secretariat shall automatically select that member association for a central programme audit.

The central Fifa programme auditor shall conduct audit-related services on the development funds provided by Fifa on the basis of annual instructions provided by Fifa.

As part of the central Fifa programme audit, the general secretariat may request the member association or confederation concerned to provide any evidence that it deems necessary in relation to funds provided.

“Fifa will circulate further details on the 2017 central review process, including the reporting forms and other associated templates in due course.

However, we would kindly ask you in the meantime to take note of the following pertinent information for the 2017 reporting year: The central review will be conducted by an independent and suitably qualified third-party supplier, engaged directly by Fifa. Fifa will bear the full cost of this engagement; this supplier will spend two to three days on site at your member association during the opening months of 2018.

This visit will be coordinated by the Fifa Member Associations Division in order to ensure advance notice and that the timing of the visit matches your scheduling needs.”

Boban said Fifa recommends that all documentation related to the expenditure of development funds in 2017 be prepared in advance of the on-site visit.

This includes, but is not limited to, bank statements, accounting records, invoices, contracts, receipts, policies for allowances and per diems, and other relevant supporting documentation. — @skhumoyo2000

