Chicken Inn rubbish Antipas rumours

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn have dispelled rumours doing rounds that their former championship winning coach Joe Antipas will make a sensational return to replace Rahman Gumbo, whose contract expires at the end of this month.

Antipas left the GameCocks in 2016, having guided them to their first league title in 2015 and the club roped in the multi-championship winning mentor Gumbo.

Chicken Inn secretary Tawengwa Hara said talk of a reunion with Antipas, who recently left to join South African side AmaZulu, then playing in the National First Division, was untrue as Gumbo was still in charge.

AmaZulu parted ways with Antipas after buying their way into the Absa Premiership by acquiring the franchise of Thanda Royal Zulu.

“Those are just rumours (Antipas returning). Chicken Inn has a coach with a running contract and still manning his office up to December 31. The club will have a technical department vacuum after that date, but talks are already underway with Gumbo to renew his contract with us,” said Hara.

Sources close to the GameCocks, however, revealed that some club executives were unhappy with Gumbo and want him out, with only the chairman Lifa Ncube insisting that the club retains his services. Gumbo led the club to a fourth place finish in the just ended Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Gumbo was a lone ranger with no assistant following the shock resignation of Thulani Sibanda a few games after his appointment.

There are reports of a move to a Harare-based team by Gumbo, but the former Warriors’ mentor laughed off the reports, indicating that he was still keen on staying put at Chicken Inn.

