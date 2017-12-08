HOT ROD: FC Platinum midfielder Chinyengetere crowned PSL Soccer Star of the Year

From Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Harare

FC PLATINUM attacking midfielder, Rodwell Chinyengetere, last night joined a list of the country’s illustrious football sons when he was named the 2017 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of Year at a colourful ceremony held in Harare.

In what will surely be a night to remember for the platinum miners, Chinyengetere’s teammate Kevin Moyo emerged the first runner up while their history making coach, Norman Mapeza, took the Coach of the Year award.

Mapeza not only became the first coach from outside Harare or Bulawayo to land the coveted crown, but is the first coach on the local scene to win two league titles with two different sides after leading now defunct Monomotapa to their maiden and only crown in 2008.

Dynamos’ inspirational skipper, Ocean Mushure, a leading candidate for the gong until the later stages of the season, was named the second runner up in the Soccer Stars award.

League debutants, Yadah FC’s Leeroy Mavunga was crowned the Under-19 Rookie of the Year.

Left out of the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year finalists, Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze found himself on the winners’ podium when he was adjudged as the 2017 Goalkeeper of the Year after keeping an incredible 19 clean sheets.

The referee of the year award went to Harare-based referee Ruzive Ruzive although he must have faced tight competition from the first runner up and an equally steady centre man, Nomore Musundire while Luckson Mhara was the second runner up from the match officials.

Former champions, Caps United, for the second season in a row, provided the Golden Boot winner after their striker Dominic Chungwa banged in 17 goals. The Most Disciplined team award went to Triangle United.

The awards night was graced by the who is who of Zimbabwean football that included the guest of honour, the legendary Peter “Nsukuzonke” Ndlovu and his elder brother Madinda “Khathazile” Ndlovu but conspicuous by their absence were representatives from the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as their technical arm, the Sports and Recreation Commission.— @skhumoyo2000.

