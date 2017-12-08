AGM for Mat’land rugby

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) will hold its annual general meeting at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of rugby Hartsfield Ground.

The meeting to be attended by all MRFB affiliates aims to review the rugby season and at the same time plan for the 2018 season.

MRFB chairman Thulani Tabulawa said: “We are looking forward to a fruitful meeting. It is not an elective AGM, but there are vacant and new positions we need to fill. Part of the meeting’s agenda will be to set up new working committees, appointments and the unveiling of a turnaround roadmap for the union, among others.”

Some critical positions that will be up for grabs include the new posts of president and vice-president. Prospective candidates for these posts will be nominated before the selection process.

Tabulawa said attaining sponsorship from the cooperate world is crucial for the revival of rugby in the region.

“The hope is that rugby gets to a point where we do not survive on a hand to mouth basis. We need sponsors with financial muscle to help develop the game in the region,” he said. — @innocentskizoe.

