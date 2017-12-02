Zifa welcome Kazembe appointment

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWO former football club administrators were among those given ministerial posts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa when a new 22-member Cabinet was announced on Thursday night.

Former Dynamos secretary general Raymond Kazembe was appointed the new Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation, taking over from Makhosini Hlongwane while former Shooting Stars’ treasurer, Ziyambi Ziyambi takes over the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs from former Central Intelligence Organisation director-general, Major-General (Retired) Happyton Bonyongwe who superintended over the portfolio for less than two months. Maj-Gen Bonyongwe was appointed a Cabinet Minister in a reshuffle by former President Robert Mugabe in October.

Meanwhile, Zifa have welcomed the appointment of Kazembe to superintend over sports in the country saying they were looking forward to working with him in taking the game forward.

Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda said he has no doubt in his mind that the new Minister will deliver as he knows the problems that sport faces in the country, having been a club administrator before.

“We really want to thank President Mngangagwa for appointing a sports person; we know that he will deliver. We worked together well while he was an executive member at Dynamos and is credited with bringing peace, together with his executive, between the DeMbare fans and the Highlanders fans. I am convinced sport in general will benefit a lot through Kazembe’s appointment,” said Sibanda.

A former secondary school Science and Mathematics teacher, Kazembe holds an MBA (Africa University) as well as marketing qualifications from top tertiary institutions in and outside the country. He is also a holder of a CCTV surveillance qualification from Tavcom Training College in the United Kingdom.

Kazembe left his post as Dynamos secretary general in 2012 and is also credited with bringing a refreshing professional approach to Dynamos in which he also shied away from the boardroom politics that often threaten to tear the Harare giants apart.

@skhumoyo2000.

Like this: Like Loading...