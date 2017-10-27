Five games to go, four teams in race

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League enters the homestretch this weekend with five games to go and four teams competing for the title.

FC Platinum top the table with 59 points from 29 outings, a point above Dynamos who face a tough encounter against title chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Platinum miners are just a point behind the Glamour Boys.

It’s a weekend that none of the four sides, FC Platinum, Dynamos, Ngezi and Chicken Inn can afford to drop points.

The fact though is that points will definitely be dropped when Ngezi play host to Dynamos at Baobab in Ngezi.

The two sides will fight hard to avoid dropping points and dent their chances of landing the league title.

FC Platinum kick start the weekend programme with a tricky away game against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon. Harare City are just three points above relegation and have warned the platinum miners that they will not donate points.

“We’re not safe and we can only control our destiny by getting ourselves out of where we are. We know FC Platinum are coming with their confidence high following a 2-0 home win against Shabanie Mine but we’re ready for them. We’ve been working hard as a team, addressing the mistakes we made against Chicken Inn and I think we will get a positive result,” said Philani Ncube, the Harare City coach.

The Sunshine City Boys lost 1-2 away to Chicken Inn in their last league match before bouncing back with a 1-0 over Bulawayo City in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final.

Harare City’s trump cards include William Manondo, Edwin Madanhanga, Tinashe Balakasi, Martin Vengesai and Tendai Samanja.

The municipal side will, however, have to contend with striker Mkhokheli Dube, who has developed a knack for scoring important goals and also creating scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Ali Sadiki, Winston Mhango, Gift Bello and Rodwell Chinyengetere can also pose problems for Harare City.

The highlight of this weekend’s action will be Baobab where Ngezi coach Tonderai Ndiraya faces his former paymasters in a must win clash.

It’s one of the difficult encounters that await Ngezi, who face already relegated Bantu Rovers in Bulawayo in their next game before taking on Chicken Inn on Week 32 followed by an away trip to FC Platinum. They close their season with a clash against Triangle United.

Chicken Inn are no longer in control of the title destination and have to win against ZPC Kariba tomorrow and hope Ngezi and Dynamos share spoils for them to creep into within touching distance.

The Game Cocks have 55 points, four behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Fixtures Match Day 30

Today: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro, SuperSport, 3PM)

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab, SuperSport, 4PM), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Tsholotsho FC v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimu), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium)- — @ZililoR

