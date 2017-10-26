Mapeza demands mental strength

Paul Mundandi in Zvishavane

NORMAN Mapeza is demanding mental strength from his players ahead of this team’s battle against Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow in a crucial Castle Lager Premiership tie.

Last season, a 10-man FC Platinum lost 1-2 to Harare City which was under the guidance of Moses “Bambo” Chunga and the defeat cost them the crown.

He said Harare City coach Philani ”Beefy” Ncube never plays any mind games with him.

“I am looking at the mental strength. Physically my guys are okay, technically we are okay. At this stage of the season it is the mental strength, the psychological part where we have to be strong,” said Mapeza.

“Ncube has never played mind games with me but he does it with other coaches.

”We do not have to undermine other coaches because the club is on the bottom of the log. We need to respect each other. Mind games are allowed.

”I respect every coach in the country whether it’s Division Two or Division One. I show respect to everyone.

“It is not going to be an easy game for us, especially given the fact we are on top of the log and Harare City are not yet clear from relegation and they want to survive.

“Everybody knows what happened last season against Harare City.”

The arrival of Mkokheli Dube, Ali Sadiki and Takesure Chinyama has given Mapeza the experience needed to last the distance.

Harare City are walking with a spring in their step after booking a place in the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Striker Learnmore Muyambo has warned the platinum miners to brace for a tough game.

“We want three points at home. We have been working hard at training and we have to collect three points to make life easy for ourselves.

“There’s a marked difference between the league and Cup games but we will try by all means to fight because we are in a precarious position,” said Muyambo.

