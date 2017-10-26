Caps take on Bosso

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United have promised Highlanders a good run for their money when they face off in a rescheduled fixture at the National Sports Stadium tonight.

Buoyed by an eight-match unbeaten run, Caps skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi said his side is keen to maintain its unbeaten run to end the season in a respectable position.

The Green Machine are in fifth position on the league table with 46 points from 28 games, while Bosso are seventh, six points behind Caps.

Zvirekwi said they are not reading much into Highlanders’ inconsistencies that have seen the Bulawayo giants registering only three wins in the second half of the season.

“Obviously this is a big game because these are the country’s biggest teams clashing. The match is likely to draw a big crowd and those who will come are guaranteed of an entertaining game. We have hit the right cord and we want to maintain our unbeaten run as we fight to finish in a respectable position. We’re out of the championship race, but as champions, we have to fight for our pride and finish the season strongly. This means us winning against Highlanders and all our remaining games,” said Zvirekwi.

He said they couldn’t afford to underrate Highlanders.

“We saw what they did to Chicken Inn and they tend to raise their game against big teams. Matches against Highlanders are more like derbies because we know each other, and the pride at stake drives the players. We’re ready for the game,” he said.

The champions will bank on top goal scorer contender Dominic Chungwa, who has scored 12 goals. They can also look to striker John Zhuwawu, Phineas Bamusi and defensive midfielder Devon Chafa, who have been performing well.

Bosso head into this evening’s encounter with confidence high following a 3-1 win away to Triangle United last Sunday, while Caps were involved in a goalless draw against Black Rhinos.

Highlanders last registered back to back wins in April when they went on a three-match winning streak by claiming the scalps of ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho and Ngezi Platinum Stars way back in April.

Just like Caps, Highlanders are fighting to restore lost pride.

“As players, we always strive to get positive results and want to win. It’s unfortunate that we blew cold at tricky times, but we are focused on collecting as many points as possible from our remaining games. We hope to do well against Caps; a match we know won’t be easy,” Rahman Kutsanzira, the Highlanders’ vice-captain said.

Kutsanzira has been one of the best players at Bosso this season and is expected to play a key role in their search for victory.

Simon Munawa, who seems to have awaken from his slumber, scoring in Bosso’s last three games, Ralph Matema, Godfrey Makaruse and Erick Mudzingwa are the players they will be pinning their hopes on in this evening’s encounter.

Fixtures

Today: Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium)

Matchday 30

Tomorrow: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro, SuperSport, 3PM)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab, SuperSport, 4PM), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Tsholotsho FC v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimu), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 29 16 11 2 32 14 18 59

Dynamos 29 17 7 5 48 22 26 58

Ngezi Platinum 29 17 6 6 48 26 22 57

Chicken Inn 29 17 4 8 31 19 12 55

Caps United 28 12 10 6 35 24 11 46

How Mine 29 12 7 10 27 30 -3 43

Highlanders 28 11 7 10 29 26 3 40

ZPC Kariba 29 11 7 11 27 27 0 40

Black Rhinos 29 10 8 11 32 27 5 38

Chapungu 29 9 10 10 20 23 -3 37

Triangle United 29 9 9 11 30 33 -3 36

Bulawayo City 29 10 5 14 31 37 -6 35

Harare City 29 9 7 13 27 24 3 34

Yadah FC 29 8 10 11 27 35 -8 34

Shabanie Mine 29 7 9 12 20 29 -9 31

Hwange 29 8 6 15 23 34 -11 30

Tsholotsho FC 29 3 12 14 17 38 -21 21

Bantu Rovers 29 4 4 21 25 60 -35 16

@ZililoR

