Caps take on Bosso

Thursday 26th October 2017 0:03
Hardlife Zvirekwi

Hardlife Zvirekwi

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions Caps United have promised Highlanders a good run for their money when they face off in a rescheduled fixture at the National Sports Stadium tonight.

Buoyed by an eight-match unbeaten run, Caps skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi said his side is keen to maintain its unbeaten run to end the season in a respectable position.

The Green Machine are in fifth position on the league table with 46 points from 28 games, while Bosso are seventh, six points behind Caps.

Zvirekwi said they are not reading much into Highlanders’ inconsistencies that have seen the Bulawayo giants registering only three wins in the second half of the season.

“Obviously this is a big game because these are the country’s biggest teams clashing. The match is likely to draw a big crowd and those who will come are guaranteed of an entertaining game. We have hit the right cord and we want to maintain our unbeaten run as we fight to finish in a respectable position. We’re out of the championship race, but as champions, we have to fight for our pride and finish the season strongly. This means us winning against Highlanders and all our remaining games,” said Zvirekwi.

He said they couldn’t afford to underrate Highlanders.

“We saw what they did to Chicken Inn and they tend to raise their game against big teams. Matches against Highlanders are more like derbies because we know each other, and the pride at stake drives the players. We’re ready for the game,” he said.

The champions will bank on top goal scorer contender Dominic Chungwa, who has scored 12 goals. They can also look to striker John Zhuwawu, Phineas Bamusi and defensive midfielder Devon Chafa, who have been performing well.

Bosso head into this evening’s encounter with confidence high following a 3-1 win away to Triangle United last Sunday, while Caps were involved in a goalless draw against Black Rhinos.

Highlanders last registered back to back wins in April when they went on a three-match winning streak by claiming the scalps of ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho and Ngezi Platinum Stars way back in April.

Just like Caps, Highlanders are fighting to restore lost pride.

“As players, we always strive to get positive results and want to win. It’s unfortunate that we blew cold at tricky times, but we are focused on collecting as many points as possible from our remaining games. We hope to do well against Caps; a match we know won’t be easy,” Rahman Kutsanzira, the Highlanders’ vice-captain said.

Kutsanzira has been one of the best players at Bosso this season and is expected to play a key role in their search for victory.

Simon Munawa, who seems to have awaken from his slumber, scoring in Bosso’s last three games, Ralph Matema, Godfrey Makaruse and Erick Mudzingwa are the players they will be pinning their hopes on in this evening’s encounter.

Fixtures

Today: Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium)

Matchday 30
Tomorrow: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro, SuperSport, 3PM)
Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab, SuperSport, 4PM), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)
Sunday: Tsholotsho FC v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimu), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (National Sports Stadium)

Table

P     W     D     L     F     A     GD     Pts
FC Platinum     29     16     11     2     32     14     18     59
Dynamos     29     17     7     5     48     22     26     58
Ngezi Platinum     29     17     6     6     48     26     22     57
Chicken Inn     29     17     4     8     31     19     12     55
Caps United     28     12     10     6     35     24     11     46
How Mine     29     12     7     10     27     30     -3     43
Highlanders     28     11     7     10     29     26     3     40
ZPC Kariba     29     11     7     11     27     27    0     40
Black Rhinos     29     10     8     11     32     27     5     38
Chapungu     29     9     10     10     20     23     -3     37
Triangle United     29     9     9     11     30     33     -3     36
Bulawayo City     29     10     5     14     31     37     -6     35
Harare City     29     9     7     13     27     24     3     34
Yadah FC     29     8     10     11     27     35     -8     34
Shabanie Mine     29     7     9     12     20     29     -9     31
Hwange     29     8     6     15     23     34     -11     30
Tsholotsho FC     29     3     12     14     17     38     -21     21
Bantu Rovers     29     4     4     21     25     60     -35     16

@ZililoR