WINDIES ONE UP

West Indies 219 (Shai Hope 90*, Powell 56, Cremer 4/64, Williams 3/20) and 373 (Chase 95, Braithwaite 86, Cremer 4/114, Williams 3/91 Jarvis 2/66) beat Zimbabwe 159 (Masakadza 42, Ervine 39, Bishoo 5/79, Roach 2/22, Holder 2/25) and 316 (Taylor 73, Masakadza 57, Mire 47, Bishoo 4/105) by 117 runs

WEST Indies wrapped up the first Test cricket match against Zimbabwe by 117 runs on day four at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

Having been set a virtually impossible target of 434 runs to win in two days, the best Zimbabwe could achieve was a draw.

The home side showed some flashes of brilliance, with a promising opening stand of 99 between Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire as well as former skipper Brendan Taylor’s return to form.

However, Zimbabwe’s demons returned to haunt the batsmen and Masakadza fell for 57 followed by Mire for 47. Taylor helped run out Waller before he was run out for a well played top score of 73, as the home side hobbled to a second innings score of 316 in 90.4 overs.

The score going beyond 300 runs was largely due to an entertaining 53-run last wicket stand between tailenders Kyle Jarvis and Christopher Mpofu.

With nothing to lose, Mpofu helped himself to a career best 33 runs, while Jarvis made an unbeaten 23.

Man of the match, leg spinner Devendra Bishoo, picked up four wickets for 105 runs to add to the five wickets he took in the first innings.

Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer thought they were excellent with the ball on the opening day, only to throw it all away on the second day with a pathetic batting display. This being Zimbabwe’s first Test since their tour of Sri Lanka in July, Cremer felt that there are certain things the Windies executed well that the Chevrons can learn from.

“I thought day one we were excellent with the ball and on the field. We really thought we had a good opportunity to put some runs on the board and put them under pressure, but we probably had too many soft dismissals on day two. Day two was a setback,” Cremer said.

West Indies had earlier in the day been dismissed for 373 off 126 overs in their second innings. Roston Chase, who was 91 not out overnight, was denied his fourth Test hundred when he was bowled for 95 by left-arm spinner Sean Williams.

Cremer finished with four wickets for 114 runs, Williams took three and Kyle Jarvis weighed in with two wickets.

Requiring a world record 434 runs to win the match, openers Masakadza and Mire gave Zimbabwe a solid start. Masakadza reached his seventh Test 50 with a single off Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling.

He added seven more runs to his half century before being removed by Brathwaite; the ball coming off his bat and pads into the hands of Shai Hope.

Kemar Roach was brought back onto the attack and had Mire dragging one onto his leg stump to go for 47.

Craig Ervine was trapped lbw by Bishoo for 18 to leave Zimbabwe at 141-3. Williams contributed only six runs before becoming Bishoo’s second wicket, stumped by Shane Dowrich.

Taylor made up for the one run he made in the first innings by hitting his eighth Test 50. He got his half ton with a boundary off Bishoo and put away six fours in his 113 ball innings.

Just when Zimbabwe looked good with a 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket partnership between Taylor and Sikandar Raza, the latter threw away his wicket, playing a loose shot off Bishoo’s bowling to be snared by Chase at extra cover.

Malcolm Waller was run out for 11, with Shai Hope making a direct hit which caught the batsman before he could get to the other end. Regis Chakabva made one off six balls before being caught and bowled by Chase.

Taylor was run out for 73, going for a second run which was never there. Brathwaite made the throw from the deep to complete the dismissal.

Bishoo had his fourth wicket and his ninth of the match when he caught and bowled Cremer.

Mpofu and Jarvis delayed the inevitable with some entertaining strokes to keep the few fans that turned up on their feet. With just one wicket remaining, West Indies asked for the extra 30 minutes of play. Just 5.4 overs were played in the extra time before the match ended when Mpofu was caught in the deep by Kieran Powell off the bowling of Chase.

The second Test starts at the same venue on Sunday.

