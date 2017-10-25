Top shooters to get awards

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZPC Hwange striker Qinani Sibanda and Zim Leopards forward Tawanda Zinaka will receive their Nokel Security Southern Region Division One League top goal scorer of the month awards before the start of their match this afternoon.

Leopards play host to ZPC Hwange at Raylton Sports Club in a midday kick-off in Bulawayo.

Sibanda bagged the August top scorer’s accolade after banging in six goals while Zinaka’s three goals in September earned him the month’s gong.

Zifa Southern Region administrator Augustine Ndlovu said: “We will be honouring the top scorers for the months of August and September when Zim Leopards and ZPC Hwange play their league match on Wednesday in Bulawayo. Each player will receive $200 courtesy of our sponsors Nokel Security.”

Among players that have won the top scorer’s monthly awards are Makomo’s Morgan Mungombe (May), Leopards’ Marlvin Dube (June) and Tendai Zaza of Black Boots in July.

Sibanda, Zinaka, Mungombe, Dube and Zaza are all vying for the top goal scorer of the season award.

Mungombe leads the scoring chats with 10 goals followed by Bulawayo Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Arthur Musiiwa with nine goals, while the Black Boots duo of Zaza and Tashinga Mungadze are tied on eight goals.

Meanwhile, exciting mid-week matches are lined up this afternoon when five clubs battle it out for three top four slots that will earn them an opportunity to play in the John Landa Nkomo Memorial Cup.

Champions Bulawayo Chiefs are the only club that has secured its John Landa Nkomo Cup slot, leaving ZPC Hwange, Bosso 90, Zim Leopards, Makomo and Casmyn competing for the remaining three places.

ZPC Hwange, who are second on the table with 43 points, need victory against fourth-placed Leopards to secure a place in the end of season competition.

Leopards are on 36 points from 23 outings and trail Bosso 90 by three points. Bosso 90 have played one game more.

To keep their hopes of playing in the Raj Modi sponsored top-four tournament alive, Leopards need maximum points against ZPC.

Fifth placed Makomo have a tricky tie against Talen Vision at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Fixtures

Today: Mosi Rovers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Victoria Falls), Talen Vision v Makomo (Luveve), Casmyn v Chiwororo (Turk Mine), ZRP Bulawayo Province v Black Boots (Fairbridge), Bulawayo Chiefs v Victoria Falls Tigers (cancelled), Zim Leopards v ZPC Hwange (Raylton)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Bulawayo Chiefs 23 19 3 1 44 7 37 58

ZPC Hwange 23 12 7 4 34 10 24 43

Bosso 90 24 11 6 7 26 20 6 39

Zim Leopards 23 10 6 7 35 32 3 36

Makomo 22 8 10 4 22 18 9 34

Casmyn 23 8 9 6 23 15 8 33

Mosi Rovers 23 8 6 9 25 27 -2 30

Talen Vision 23 6 11 6 17 14 3 29

ZRP Bulawayo 22 7 7 8 23 26 -3 28

Indlovu Iyanyathela 21 7 5 9 21 27 -6 27

Black Boots 23 5 8 10 24 38 -15 23

Amagagasi 23 4 6 13 17 33 -16 18

Chiwororo 22 4 5 13 23 38 -15 17

Vic Falls Tigers 22 2 5 15 7 40 -33 11

@ZililoR

