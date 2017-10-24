Nichrut takes over pole position

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Central Soccer League promotional race took another twist at the weekend when Shurugwi-based Nichrut took pole position without kicking a ball.

Nichrut got three points on a 3-0 scoreline against expelled former Premiership side Border Strikers.

While Nichrut got free points, army side Tongogara, who went into the weekend fixtures with a three-point lead, were checked by their bogey side Chrome Stars 0-2 in a Kwekwe derby.

With Kwekwe having last tasted Premiership football in 2008 when Lancashire Steel was still around, most had thought the chrome miners, who had nothing but pride to play for, would make it easy for Tongogara.

However, Chrome Stars were in a no nonsense mood and completely outplayed their cross town neighbours.

Yoramu Ngwira, the Chrome Stars coach, said theirs was to play football and let the best team be promoted.

“We are professionals that are in the league to compete and we deserved to win this game. That they (Tongogara) are in the promotional race is not an issue to us and if they are good enough they will still gain promotion. I would like to pay tribute to my charges for a good game,” said Ngwira.

His Tongogara counterpart Kelvin Maphosa, however, refused to throw in the towel and said the race is still on.

“The race is still on and we are going to take the battle to the wire. We are not giving up as yet, it’s a tight race, but we will continue to fight it out so that Premiership football returns to Kwekwe,” Maphosa said.

Results

Blanket Mine 2–2 ZPC Munyati, Makusha 3–0 Gwanda United, ZRP Gwanda 1-1 Telone, Ivan Hoe 1–1 MSU, Chrome Stars 2–0 Tongogara, Nichrut 3–0 Border Strikers, Kwekwe Stars 0–3 Black Eagles, FC Platinum U19 0–1 Whawha, Silo United 0–2 Vumbachikwe

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Nichrut 30 19 7 4 50 13 37 64

Tongogara 30 19 7 4 48 17 31 64

Whawha 30 19 7 4 43 13 30 64

Ivan Hoe 30 16 6 8 42 21 21 54

ZPC Munyati 30 14 11 5 37 20 17 53

Chrome Stars 30 13 10 7 35 23 12 49

Blanket Mine 30 10 13 7 25 21 4 43

Vumbachikwe 30 11 10 9 35 37 -2 43

Telone 30 10 12 8 29 24 5 42

MSU 30 10 11 9 32 22 10 41

FC Platinum U19 30 11 8 11 37 28 9 41

Makusha 30 10 8 12 40 43 -3 38

Black Eagles 30 8 11 11 24 25 -1 35

ZRP Gwanda 30 9 7 14 35 40 -5 34

Border Strikers 30 8 5 17 15 45 -30 25

Silo United 30 4 9 17 22 49 -27 21

Kwekwe Stars 30 3 6 21 23 67 -44 11

Gwanda United 30 0 4 26 4 68 -64 4

