Harare City storm into Chibuku final

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City 0 – 1 Harare City

A CHEEKY back heel in the first half by Martin Vengesayi saw visiting Harare City storming into their third Chibuku Super Cup final since its return in 2014.

Vengesayi’s back heel caught Bulawayo City goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda off guard in yesterday’s semi-final at Barbourfields Stadium. The stocky striker, with his back to goal, cleverly connected Pritchard Mphele’s cross with a cheeky back heel to give the visitors a deserving lead in the 28th minute.

Bulawayo City’s defenders and Sibanda thought Vengesayi would lay the ball onto the path of William Manondo, who was facing goal, but the striker produced a moment of magic to turn the ball into the net.

Harare City will now face How Mine, who beat Shabanie Mine 3-1 in the other semi-final.

Having dominated Bulawayo City, particularly in the first half, Harare City coach Philani Ncube believes that his side who won the 2015 Chibuku Super Cup, can lift the cup again.

Harare City beat Dynamos Dynamos 2-1 courtesy of goals by Francesco Zekumbawire and Manondo to clinch the trophy in 2015 to make amends for falling 1-3 in a penalty shootout to FC Platinum the previous year.

Ncube wants to emulate Tawurayi Mangwiro, who led the Sunshine City Boys to 2015 glory.

“Harare City have got a history of doing well in the Chibuku Super Cup and I didn’t want to become the first one to break it. I’m happy we’re through to the final and this is sweet for the Harare City family. We will not hand How Mine the title on a silver platter, they will have to fight for it,” said Ncube.

Harare City could have gone to the break with a comfortable lead, but Bulawayo City defender Zephaniah Ngodzo threw his body on the line to block a Vengesayi goal bound shot following a brilliant build-up.

The second half belonged to Bulawayo City, who enjoyed superior ball possession, creating scoring opportunities that they fluffed.

Sipho Ndlovu had a long-range shot pushed out for a corner by Harare City goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi in the 50th minute, while Trevor Ndlovu’s 20m drive hit the upright moments later.

Bulawayo City’s best chance fell to right-back Andrew Tandi in the 70th minute, but he scooped a pass from Ndlovu into the terraces with the goal yawning at his mercy.

“It was not our day. It was a game of two halves where they dominated the first stanza and we were in control of the game after the break. We’re obviously disappointed because we wanted to be in the final, but I think we have to overcome this and focus on our survival fight,” said Mandla Mpofu, the Bulawayo City coach.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Ndodana Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Munyaradzi Mungadze, Nyasha Mukumbi, Zephaniah Ngodzo, Rainsome Pavari, Innocent Kutsanzira (Bhekimpilo Ncube (70th minute), Trevor Ndlovu, Sipho Ndlovu (Heritein Masuku, 82nd minute), Clive Rupiya (Mkhululi Moyo, 51st minute), Newman Sianchali

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Tendai Samanja, Jimmy Tigere, Martin Vengesayi, Pritchard Mphelele (Peace Tshuma, 63rd minute), Raymond Uchena, Edwin Madhanhanga, William Manondo, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Wilfred Muvirimi (Tinashe Balakasi, 80th minute), Protasho Kabwe (Learnmore Muyambo, 59th minute)

