Athletes ready for Vumba mountain run

ALL is set for the Old Mutual Vumba half-marathon scheduled for October 28, where the country’s top athletes are expected to converge.

BY Freeman Makopa

The race will stretch from just 10km out of Mutare along the Vumba Road.

Finishing point is in the Vumba Botanical Gardens.

Total package of this year’s event is about $13 000, with the event targeting more than 600 athletes from around the country.

Manicaland Athletics Board chairperson Joshua Matume said they were expecting the country’s top athletes to battle it out for top honors.

“We are expecting 600 athletes for this year’s tournament, which will be staged later this month and preparations are now at an advanced stage,” he said.

Last year’s winners, Canisious Nyamutsita and Millen Mutende, who came first and second respectively in the men’s category, as well as the pair of Rutendo Nyahora and Constance Nyasango, are all expected to return this year.

In addition to competitive races, there will be a 5km fun run event.

Matume hailed sponsors for supporting the event over the years, which has seen the association producing top-notch athletes.

“We are happy with the sponsors who have been working with us to host these events,” he said.

“We are inviting clubs, schools, tertiary institutions and uniformed forces to come and take part in this very important event, which is likely to be the last event of the year in the country. Registration fee is $10 for adults and $5 juniors.”

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara expressed satisfaction with the preparations.

“As an organisation, we are happy with support from Old Mutual. The event is growing from strength to strength. The company is ploughing back to their clients by providing them with a platform of active exercise living for long health life,” he said.

