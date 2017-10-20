Caps denied by 10-man Rhinos

CAPS United are trying to be secretive about their ambitions but whatever their target, it suffered a jolt after failing to beat a 10-man Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United . . . . 0

Black Rhinos . . . . 0

There was a time when Caps United appeared to have a chance of mounting a challenge on the championship, but they no longer have interest as the top sides have continued to pick up points matches, thus relegating them to battle for a respectable position at least in the top-four.

But with fourth-placed Chicken Inn overcoming Harare City 2-1, they might as well lose interest in the top-four battle.

The Green Machine failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority after Black Rhinos captain Bruce Homora was given a straight red card by Rusape referee Brighton Chimene for a crude lunge on Dominic Chungwa.

They lacked creativity in midfield and could not break down a resilient Black Rhinos. Black Rhinos had the best chance on 57 minutes when Taurai Chigudu broke free, but he directed his effort to the far left post. Abasirim Chidiebere was given a starting role to partner Premiership leading goalscorer Chungwa, but it failed to pay dividends as the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The draw left Caps United in fifth place with 46 points while Black Rhinos are eighth with 38 points.

The army side coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa, however, felt they could have won the match had their captain not been red-carded.

He said their player did not deserve a straight red card describing it as too harsh. He also questioned why they continued to be given the same referees who officiated their match last week against Yadah FC.

“We played with 10 men yes, the red card really disturbed our game plan. We had to switch some positions and if we had played with 11 men we could have won,” Mutizwa argued.

“Unfortunately Bruce got a red card, but I am happy that playing with 10 men against 11, the boys gave everything. But our complaint is are there no other referees because the same referees that officiated our game against Yadah FC last week are the same referees today. If you saw what happened last week against Yadah, we were winning 3-2 and they added more time. They wanted Yadah to equalise. Is this a plot against Black Rhinos?”

Teams:

Caps United: E Sibanda, K Nyamupfukudza, V Musarurwa, G Goriyathi, S Makatuka, D Chafa, J Ngodzo, H Zvirekwi, P Bhamusi, D Chungwa, A Chidiebere

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, J Mukombwe, W Chakanyuka, S Jimu, B Homora, S Linyama, D Mudadi, T Chigudu, M Mine, M Kureva (R Mwenga 81)

