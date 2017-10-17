Chikuni satisfied with his airforce

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni says he is satisfied with his team’s form ahead of a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League midweek fixture against title contenders Ngezi Platinum Stars at Ascot Stadium tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Air Force of Zimbabwe side are not yet clear off the murky waters of relegation, but after two successive wins over ZPC Kariba and embattled Tsholotsho over the weekend, Chikuni believes his side has the potential to produce a positive result against Ngezi.

Chapungu and Ngezi Platinum Stars shared spoils when they met in June and Chikuni is eager to win as his charges face a team which is doing well.

“This is a game of fundamental importance for us. It’s a stage where we would want to amass as much points as we can to ensure our safety as the season is coming to an end,” he said.

“The boys have been playing well and after an impressive show over the weekend, I hope we continue with the hard work and producing results.

“Ngezi are vying for the championship; we respect them and acknowledge that they are having a great season, but for us, this game is a matter of life and death. It’s a determinant for our safety.

“We want to ensure the best possible result, especially that we are playing in our home ground. It’s a must-win for us.”

Tonderai Ndiraya’s Ngezi need maximum points to keep them in the title chase while for Chikuni, a win will give his charges breathing space in their battle to stay afloat.

Ngezi Platinum have been in fine form, winning five of their last six league games and recording one draw.

