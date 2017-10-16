Junior Rowers eye success in Tunisia

Rowing Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ)has named a three-member junior team squad set to participate at this year’s edition of African championships to be held in Tunisia at the weekend .

Raz admistrator, Kristine Johnson said the youngsters are geared for the tourney and expectations are high that they will do well.

“We have chosen the best of all and we hope these young rowers will bring back success for the country since they have prepared well,” she said.

“They have worked very hard over the last couple of months and spent last weekend in Camp at Kushinga Dam at PeterHouse. They are very excited, looking strong and focused. We are expecting good results.

Johnson said the three rowers will be under the mentorship of Micheen Thornycroft, the 30-year-old rower who was also part of team Zimbabwe at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

“They will be meeting up with their coach Micheen Thornycroft in Tunisia,”

“They will have a week long training camp before the competition begins.”

Zimbabwe rowing has experienced a meteoric rise in the past couple of years, with the country competing at several top events at senior and junior levels.

Squad

Tarryn Hinde, Erin Soper and Holly Bicknell

