Kanu, FA Cup come to Zimbabwe

Local football fans will get a chance to get close to the iconic Emirates FA Cup , which will be in Zimbabwe tomorrow accompanied by former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu, who won the cup with the Gunners.

By Sports Reporter

Kanu, a three-time FA Cup winner, will spend time at a coaching clinic for pupils at Prince Edward and Churchill high schools.

Lucky winners of a competition on ZBC-TV will also have the chance to meet the football star and have their pictures taken with him and the trophy.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation is the media partner for the Zimbabwe leg of the FA Cup tour, in which competition winners will be entered into a draw for the top prize of two tickets, flights and accommodation to watch the Emirates FA Cup final in London in May 2018.

“Emirates shares Zimbabwe’s passion for football. That’s why we are excited to bring the Emirates FA Cup trophy to Harare, along with one of football’s legends Nwankwo Kanu,” Emirates commercial manager for Zimbabwe Fahad Bastaki said.

This is the second tour of Africa the Emirates FA Cup is making. In 2016, the trophy made its maiden tour of Africa, with stop-overs in Ghana and Kenya.

Emirates became the title sponsor of the FA Cup the 2015/16 season as part of a three-year sponsorship deal with England’s Football Association.

