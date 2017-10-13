Bosso stand in FC Platinum’s way

Following their derailing of title-chasing chicken Inn in their last encounter, Highlanders will be looking to do the same when they take on FC Platinum, who are fighting for their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship, when the two teams collide at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso walloped Chicken Inn 4-0 to put off track their Bulawayo neighbours’ title charge, with Dynamos taking full advantage.

While Highlanders are out of the title race, they still seek a respectable finish, having endured a dip in form for the better part of the second half of the season.

After a dry spell, where the had only beaten Shabanie Mine at Maglas in the second half, the Bulawayo giants turned the heat on Chicken Inn, thumping them 4-0 at Barbourfields.

FC Platinum sit on position three on the log table, three points behind Dynamos, who are away to ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium today, while Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was charmed by the emphatic win over the Chicken Inn and intends to leave Bosso in a decent position when he quits at the end of the year.

“As a coach, if you can score four goals against Chicken Inn, you cannot complain. I was very happy with the win because we had not been scoring for a long time,” he said yesterday.

“Maybe the bad luck is now over and I can see even it training the boys are working very hard and they are focused.

“You never know, we can get a surprise at the end of the year. However, FC Platinum are one of the best teams in the country with one of the best defence. They have only lost two times in 27 games and that means it’s a very tricky game.

“We have to play our own game and hope to continue from where we left against Chicken Inn. If we do that, we have a good chance. I only hope we are good in attack.”

King Nadolo will miss the FC Platinum tie on Sunday, with Benson Phiri and Tendai Ndlovu set for late fitness tests.

FC Platinum have played two draws in their last two outings, held by Yadah in Harare and by Caps United at Mandava.

They played a draw against Highlanders in an ill-fated league match at Mandava, which was abandoned in the final stages after the Bulawayo giants’ fans protested a decision by referee Brighton Chimene to award the hosts a penalty, which resulted in FC Platinum snatching a draw.

