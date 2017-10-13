Ocean in injury scare

DYNAMOS are fretting over the fitness of inspirational captain Ocean Mushure after he sustained a knee injury, having landed awkwardly during their Wednesday training session.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The development comes as Dynamos prepare for their Castle Lager Premiership football trip to Nyamhunga, where they face off ZPC Kariba tomorrow.

Mushure did not take part in yesterday’s training session.

Without his power and influence, Dynamos have often looked vulnerable.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa, however, expressed hope their skipper would recover in time to play a part in tomorrow’s showdown against ZPC Kariba.

“Ocean was injured at training yesterday (Wednesday). We will be able to know the correct position tomorrow (today) regarding his participation in Saturday’s match against ZPC Kariba,” he said.

“But I don’t think it’s a serious injury. He didn’t train today (yesterday), we gave him a rest.”

The player also allayed fears he would miss the crucial trip to Kariba.

“I got injured yesterday (Wednesday) at training. I fell and landed on my knee, but I am now fine,” he said.

The Glamour Boys also welcome back Carlos Rusere and vice-captain Obey Mwerahari after they missed a significant number of games due to injuries.

The pair is expected to play a part in Kariba, having taken part in training with the rest of the team since last week.

But Musa Madhiri will not be available, as he has been only doing light training the whole of this week.

“Apart from Musa Madhiri, everyone else is ready for the match. We have done our preparations, but at this stage of the campaign, what is important is to keep our feet on the ground,” Mutasa said.

“I have been in this position before. In 2013, at this stage of the season, we were in the top-four, although we didn’t manage to win the championship. I know what it means to be there among those teams challenging for the championship.

“So I have been telling these boys that we need to maximise on the opportunity accorded to us by the Almighty. We have to be focused and try to maintain things.”

Dynamos, who lead the league table with 56 points, three ahead of closest challengers, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum with 53 points each, need a win to consolidate their lead at the top.

Chicken Inn, who are in fourth place with 51 points, also have a shout on the destiny of the championship.

They play Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium this afternoon.

Only seven matches are left before the curtain comes down on the soccer calendar this season.

In the last five matches, Dynamos have lost just once — the Harare derby against Caps United — drawn two and won the other two, including the last league match against Harare City.

ZPC Kariba, however, have endured a spate of dreadful results in the past month, with their last win coming against lowly Harare City.

They are in seventh position on the league table with 39 points from 27 matches.

In their last four matches, they lost three: against Chapungu, Ngezi Platinum and Bulawayo City, while they picked a point against Tsholotsho.

