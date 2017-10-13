Caps sweep September awards

CAPS United have been rewarded for their superb form in the month of September after the club scooped a double in Castle Lager Premier Soccer League individual honours for the month.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Green Machine coach Lloyd Chitembwe was named Coach of the Month, while striker Dominic Chungwa won the Player of the Month award.

After a slow start to their season, which has been blamed on the team’s participation in the Caf Champions League, they picked form last month, where they featured in a staggering seven matches in a space of just 27 days, as they played catch-up to other teams.

In those matches, the defending league champions managed four wins, two draws and one defeat, a 2-0 loss to Dynamos in the opening game of the month.

Among those results was a 3-1 win away to Bantu Rovers, a stunning 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Dynamos, a 1-0 win away to Hwange and another 1-0 triumph at home to Chicken Inn, form that saw them climbing to fourth on the log table and threatening to stage a late challenge in the title race.

That was before a costly one-all draw away to FC Platinum a fortnight ago, a result that all but ended any hopes of staging a late comeback and retain their title. Their good run owes much to Chungwa’s superb form, who managed three goals in that fruitful period, including the solitary goal against Dynamos in the two teams’ reverse fixture.

It was a special goal for Chungwa, who had missed the first leg of the Harare Derby due to suspension.

He also scored against Bantu, with his skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi contributing the other two goals.

The striker was the match winner again against Chicken Inn, as he turned brilliantly inside the box to fire home after being set up by Ibrasim Chidiebere.

The duo succeeds the Chicken Inn pair of Rahman Gumbo and Moses Jackson, who won the Coach and Player of the Month for August.

Caps United host Triangle on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium, looking to preserve their recent unbeaten run, which now stands at seven matches.

Caps sweep September awards : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...