Shabanie warn Chicken Inn

SHABANIE MINE technical director, Taku Shariwa says his charges are up for revenge when they clash with a stuttering Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Maglas stadium tomorrow.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Chinda boys are looking to build from last Sunday’s good performance against Caps United in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The asbestos miners have been in fine form in recent weeks in their bid to avoid relegation, picking eight points in their last four matches, with two wins over title contenders, Ngezi Platinum and Bantu Rovers, two victories that sandwiched splendid draws against Chapungu and Dynamos.

They then pulled a solid display against league Champions Caps United in the Chibuku Super cup, which was abandoned in the second half due to crowd trouble, when they were leading 1-0.

Shariwa said his side, currently in the relegation zone, want to continue picking points and move up the ladder.

For him, the match against the Rahman Gumbo coached Chicken Inn also provides extra motivation, as his team want to avenge the 1-0 loss they suffered against their opponents in the reverse fixture.

“There is always a reason to believe when we play at Maglas stadium. We need three points. We want revenge, because when we played them in Bulawayo, they beat us by a small margin, but Friday’s encounter is a different ball game altogether,” Shariwa said.

“It’s a must win for us because we want to avoid relegation, while we also acknowledge that Chicken Inn are vying for the PSL title, so it’s going to be a difficult encounter. We respect Rahman Gumbo because he is a great coach, he is experienced and has won a lot of titles in Zimbabwe and outside.

“All the games we have played so far have been difficult, we lost many games during the first half of the season, so now the big task at hand is to fight until we are out of the relegation matrix. We want to avoid relegation at all costs.

“The boys are ready to fight for three points. We are playing in front of our passionate home fans and it’s our duty to gallantly guard our home ground and maintain the impressive home record.”

Chicken Inn, one of the title contenders, have hit a bad patch in recent times, losing their last three matches and exiting the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round.

The poor run of results have seen them dropping to fourth in the log standings, and are now five points behind log leaders, Dynamos. Another loss here tomorrow could be catastrophic for their title ambitions. They would be a worried lot though, as they travel to Maglas, knowing Shabanie Mine’s home record against the so called big teams and title contenders.

The Chinda boys held Dynamos, defending champions Caps United and third placed FC Platinum, before beating second placed Ngezi Platinum.

Highlanders are the only ‘big team’ that has managed to escape Maglas unscathed this season.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Shabanie v Chicken Inn (Maglas)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Ngezi (Barbourfields), Tsholotsho v Chapungu (Dulivhadzimo), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Bantu Rovers (Rufaro), How Mine v Hwange (Luveve)

Sunday: Caps United v Triangle (National Sports Stadium) Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

