Nakamba wins accolade at Club Brugge

Four months after joining Belgian top-flight football side Club Brugge, Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba started picking up accolades after he was named the club’s September Player of the Month.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Nakamba (23) joined the Belgian side in June from the Netherlands.

Club Brugge are pacesetters in the Belgian first division having won eight of their nine matches with 24 points since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

According to the club’s official website, Nakamba beat fellow midfielders Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer to win the honours and was said to be rewarded for his hard work.

“It was exciting, but Marvelous Nakamba is your Proximus Player of the Month for September! He scored 26% ahead of fellow midfielders Hans Vanaken and Ruud Vormer. Nakamba is rewarded for his hard work in the midfield, where he dominates with his interceptions and bold soccer. With Vanaken and Vormer in second and third place respectively, it should be clear that the Brugge midfield turned well in September,” the statement on the club’s website read.

After losing to Royal Excel Mouscron at the beginning of last month, Club Brugge went on to beat Mechelen and Sporting Charleroi last month.

On September 20 they beat Second Division side KSV Roeselare 5-1 in the first round of the Belgian Cup.

Nakamba played for Club Brugge in the qualifying rounds of the Uefa Champions League and the Europa Cup play-offs where they have been eliminated in both tournaments.

The Warriors midfielder joined Club Brugge in June from Dutch side Vitesse, where he won the Dutch Cup with his side beating AZ Alkmaar in the final.

On Sunday, Club Brugge take on KV Oostende, home to Nakamba’s Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona.

Nakamba moved to Europe in 2012 to join French side Nancy from local side Bantu Rovers before moving to Vitesse in 2014 and hesigned a four-year deal with Club Brugge in June.

