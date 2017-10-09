Chaos at Maglas

…another Chibuku Super Cup match abandoned

Shabanie Mine..(1)1

Caps United…….0

(match abandoned in the 65th minute)

The Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinal match between hosts, Shabanie Mine and Caps United at Maglas Stadium yesterday ended prematurely after assistant coach, Thomas Kusosa was hit and injured on the head by a bottle thrown from a bay housing the visitors’ supporters.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Assistant referee Thomas Kusosa vacates the touchline after Caps United supporters threw missiles at him at Maglas Stadium yesterday

Match day referee, Philani Ncube said following consultations with match commissioner, Gladmore Muzambi, he was forced to call off the match after seeing that his assistant, was incapacitated to carry on with his duties.

Caps United fans started throwing missiles at Kusosa in protest after the assistant referee had flagged off a Kudzai Nyamupfukudza goal, which could have been an equaliser for the Green Machine, who were trailing to William Mapfumo’s 44th minute header.

One of the missiles, a bottle, according to Muzambi, hit Kusosa just above the eye, resulting in heavy bleeding, and after he was attended to for prolonged periods, the match officials decided to call off the match.

“The match has been abandoned in the 65th minute because the referees are now fearing for their safety. One of them has been hit by a bottle in the face, he is badly injured and they can’t continue under such circumstances,” Muzambi said.

It was not clear yesterday what action the Premier Soccer League (PSL) would take, as they were still waiting for match reports from the match officials.

However, the competition rules state that a team that causes the abandonment of a match will be disqualified from the tournament.

Item 8.8 under disciplinary offences and fines states: “refer to disciplinary committee, who shall impose a fine of not less than $2 000 on the guilty team. The match result is awarded to the opposing team on a 3-0 winning score line or more if the opposing team has already reached a higher score.”

This is the second match to be abandoned in this year’s edition of the competition after Chicken Inn walked off the pitch in their match against Yadah in the previous round, in protest over a late penalty that had been awarded to their opponent.

The PSL awarded the match to Yadah on a 3-0 scoreline, fined Chicken Inn $2 000 and banned them from participating in next year’s edition.

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi, whose side has dominated Caps United in league duels at the venue, is hoping for a favourable decision for his club, when the PSL disciplinary committee meet.

“The team played well, and I am glad we were leading, when the game was called off. We were not at fault. Now we wait for the hearing and if we are to proceed to the next stage, then we are ready, based on the way we played today,” he said.

Caps United assistant coach, Fungai Kwashi was dejected and refused to comment on the circumstances that led to the abandonment of the game.

“I cannot comment on their decision to abandon the game. All I can say is that the boys were all over Shabanie. The game was abandoned when we were more offensive,” he said.

The Chinda Boys took the lead a minute before half time, from their first corner kick of the match, when Trevor Ajana’s curling effort found an unmarked Mapfumo, whose header left Caps United goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda rooted to the spot. It was Caps United though, who dominated the early exchanges, but their attackers failed to break the resolute Shabanie Mine defence.

In the 15th minute, United’s John Zhuwawu produced a weak header, when picked inside the box and the ball went straight into the grateful arms of goalkeeper, Petros Moyo.

Both sides showed a desire to score in the second half, with Shabanie Mine almost adding to their advantage in the 58th minute, but Tinashe Mupumha missed the target.

And moments later, at the other end, Nyamupfukudza, put the ball in the back of the net, an effort, which was ruled out for offside, a decision that infuriated some Caps United fans, who started throwing missiles onto the field of play, leading to the abandonment of the match.

Shabanie FC: P Moyo, J Nyabinde, B Mukundu, A Dzumbunu, N Mpofu, T Mupumha, F Mupasiri, W Mapfumo, T Ajana, T Chimwoyo, W Taderera

Caps United: E Sibanda, V Musarurwa, K Nyamupfukudza, G Goriyati, S Makatuka, D Chafa, M Muchenje, H Zvirekwi, P Bamusi, J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa.

