Bulawayo City through to Chibuku semis

BULAWAYO City forward, Ishmael Wadi scored the solitary goal, a gem it was, with six minutes left of play, to send his team through to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup, at the expense of a wasteful Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Wadi received the ball after Yadah turned possession over, with the striker turning Dennis Dauda inside out before composing himself to dink the ball over and past an advancing goalkeeper, Samuel Mafukidze.

It was a game without many scoring opportunities from either side, but Yadah should have done better after dominating play with Morris Musiyakuvi, Munyaradzi Chiwara and Brian Mapfumo, but failing to trouble City goalkeeper, Ndodana Sibanda.

Having beaten Dynamos in the first round of the competition, Bulawayo City coach, Mandla Mpofu was ecstatic to emerge victorious and said he now aims at making it to the final.

He will have to pass a semi-final hurdle, where he could be drawn against either Harare City, How Mine or Shabanie Mine or Caps United, the other teams left in the competition.

The match between Shabanie Mine and Caps United was abandoned and now awaits the Premier Soccer League’s determination.

“We are happy that we are through but like I said during the week, it was tricky and not an easy game. The only thing I wanted today was to build from the back and the boys did that with confidence and we got that goal. After today’s win, we now want to go all the way to the final,” he said.

Yadah will rue the missed chances, especially in the first half, where they dominated play with Moses Demera fluffing arguably the best opportunity, when he miscued the ball, with goalkeeper, Sibanda to beat a minute before the break.

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive said his strikers let his team down.

“We played very well, but, unfortunately, we did not convert our chances and if you don’t do that in football, it is another story. We wanted to win this encounter but our strikers went to sleep,” he said.

Bulawayo City could have scored the second through substitute, Newman Sianchali late on, but he was denied by the cross-bar, with Mafukidze beaten.

TEAMS

BULAWAYO CITY: N Sibanda, A Tandi, N Mukumbi, S Ndlovu, I Wadi, Z Ngodzo, R Pavari (T Ndlovu, 65′), M Moyo (N Sianchali 83′, H Ncube (D Sibanda, 90+1′) Z Sibanda, M Kadzola

YADAH: S Mafukidze, W Kalongonda, J Dzingai, B Madzokere, D Dauda, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyariwa, M Musiyakuvi (L Murape, 85′), M Chiwara, J Sibanda (R Mutuma, 61′), M Demera

