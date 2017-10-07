Resurgent Chapungu are looking forward to progressing to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup, when they take on How Mine at Ascot Stadium today.

By Terry Madyauta

The airmen qualified to the quarters with a narrow victory over FC Platinum, but the Chapungu gaffer admits that his charges have not been impressive in most of their outings this season.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. Their last meeting resulted in a draw and Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni says the How Mine encounter is a must-win.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Every match has its own game plan. We have to win this game, so that we qualify to the next stage of the Chibuku Cup,” he said.

“Despite the fact that some of our players will miss the encounter due to injury, those who will play should be at their best.

It’s to our benefit that we are playing this game at home, so we have to take advantage of that, but cup games are always tricky, very different from any other games so we have to guard against complacency and ensure that we do not easily concede against our opponents.”

How Mine coach, Kelvin Kaindu anticipates a tough game, as his charges look forward to claim the Chapungu scalp. “It’s going to be tough playing Chapungu in their own backyard, but we are working to ensure we get the best result,” he said.

Last weekend, Chapungu edged ZPC Kariba 1-0, a result that aided them in their battle for survival, as the bottom of the log teams fight tooth and nail to avoid being relegated to the lower division.

Chapungu target How Mine upset : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

