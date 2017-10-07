How to burn belly fat

AS promised, this week I am tackling questions. How do you burn belly fat? And what are the best exercises to target lower belly fat?

BY Tinotenda Ryan C Gumbo

How can I lose my love handles? There are many variations of the questions but the answers are all actually pretty similar and I am going to share with you the best ways to reduce belly fat through diet and training — and likely improve your health in the process. Here are my top five tips on how to lose belly fat and build your abdominals;

 Change your diet — cut out sugar and processed meals completely

 Perform a daily cardio workout —exercising every day helps make your heart stronger and fitter

 Perform weight training exercises two to three times per week — whether free weights, kettle bells, resistance machines or bodyweight training – they all help to tone muscle and increase metabolism

 Sleep well — increased sleep aids fat loss

 Reduce stress triggers — the stress hormone leads to over eating in many people (although some people stop eating)

One of the reasons why we get fat and unhealthy is because excess dietary fat and carbohydrates are transferred to the blood and then stored in the fat cells.

This happens to most people who eat too much and do not exercise, people who exercise every day do not carry so much fat in their blood and not only is the fat in the blood bad for your waist line, it also causes increased risk of heart disease.

The best workouts for losing belly fat tend to be the same with those that help develop your abdominals, here are some of habits that have helped me to sculpt a body of my dreams:

 Eat for good health: A nutrient dense, plant based diet is best for health, and it’s also helpful for keeping your body lean.

 Cut out the junk: This seems redundant to the point above but deserves a second mention. Heavily processed foods tend to be loaded with sodium (among with other items you may be better off without).

Cutting out empty calorie foods — foods which provide caloric content but are low on nutrients — is a good way to get stubborn body fat to start responding to your diet and exercise habits. Additionally, reducing your sodium intake can be a way to encourage your body to let go of water retention or bloat, which may be contributing to the feeling of an overly soft midsection.

 Drink lots of water: Many of us are chronically dehydrated. The amount of water each of us needs to drink for optimal health varies widely.

Here my top three exercises you can practice at home or in the gym to burn belly fat and sculpt those abs, you can do 4 sets of 15 to 20 repetitions on each workout;

Next week, I’m going to share with you the benefits of regular exercise and clean eating, as well as a typical fat loss meal guide and some of the food you should try to avoid. For more information on diet tips, workout programmes for muscle building and fat loss, supplementation plus requests on topics you want me to cover in this column please contact me on +263 774 151 310 or check me out on:

 Facebook: Tinotenda Ryan C Gumbo

 Instagram: @tinotendaryangumbo

 Email: tinotendagumbo733@gmail.com

How to burn belly fat : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...