Chapungu deepen Chidzambwa’s woes

CHAPUNGU enhanced their chances of survival in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a win over ZPC Kariba at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

By Terry Madyauta

With the win, Chapungu unflicted more pain on ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa, who will quit the club at the end of the season after a difficult year.

Both sides put up a dull display, as they failed to create clear cut changes in front of goal.

Brighton Mugoni only broke the deadlock 70 minutes into the game, when he calmly slotted home a pass from Tineyi Chitora after a quick interchange of passes in a move that also involved Moenda Muchingami just outside the box.

ZPC Kariba showed little attacking intention and there seemed to be no desire in Chidzambwa’s players.

Raphael Manuvire almost equalised for ZPC Kariba from a free kick 10 minutes before the final whistle, but he narrowly missed the target.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was satisfied with three points though he expressed disappointment with the way his team played the first half.

“The first half was a seesaw display and not in line with our game plan. We did not attack as we normally do. There was no mobility in the midfield and we did not create chances in the first half,” he said.

” We played better in the second half and managed to get the three points though the overall performance is not desirable going forward. Considering that we lost the last match we had to win.”

His counterpart Sunday Chidzambwa could not hide his disappointment on the way his charges played.

“We played badly. We never came into the game. We just did not deserve to win this match,” Chidzambwa said.

“We not hungry for goal at all and as a coach you cannot go into the field of play when your team is playing badly.”

Teams:

Chapungu starting XI: Mazingi R, Mativenga C, Bota R, Zabula B (Ndlovhu T 15′), Mbavarira B, Muchingami M, Gwerima L (Chitora T 50’), Mugoni B, Marufu P, Khumbula P, Sahondo B (Mukuradare O 71’)

ZPC Kariba starting XI: Hove T, Zuberi B, Nyamandwe T, Appian S, Munyaradzi T, Mugoniwa T (Makawa S 55′), Chamboko T. Manuvire R, Munyaradzi K, Zekumbawira F(Wadyajena P 82)

