Hwange end barren spell

Hwange………….0)1

Bulawayo City…..(0)0

HWANGE’S quest to climb out of the relegation zone was boosted with their win over visiting Bulawayo City in a Castle lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery stadium yesterday.

By Tinashe Mungazi

Shepherd Gadzikwa’s priceless goal gave the home side a glimmer of hope that they may be able to escape the chop after all despite sitting five points from safety.

In the first 30 minutes of the game both teams had a hard time fending off potential threats at goal, with Chipangano bearing the most pressure.

A golden opportunity presented itself two minutes before half time to Justin Kaunda, who came face-to-face with goalie Ndodana Sibanda but he took too much time before the ball was cleared. The second half saw a fast-paced game with both teams on the attack.

Energetic Ishmael Wadi almost gave the visitors a goal when he successfully navigated past Chipangano defense to fire a cross into the box which found no takers.

Gadzikwa’s 62nd goal after a Kaunda pass sent Chipangano fans into a frenzy.

Bulawayo City tried to get back to terms quickly but Morris Kadzola shot wide. A minute later Wadi was back with a well taken shot which was cleared. In the last 20 minutes Hwange reinforced it’s defence while mounting pressure for another goal.

Elated Chipangano coach Bigboy Mawiwi described the game as fair and the win worthy it.

“Coming from three defeats definitely the pressure was there but we were well prepared. Today we capitalised on the good players we had who returned from suspensions. It was a tough game considering that Bulawayo Cityhas experienced players,” he said.

His counterpart Mpofu had no kind words for referee Bwanale Bonomari whom he accused of bias which resulted in their loss.

“I don’t usually comment on match officials but it is disappointing were our football is going. The past two matches we have had the same referees and today they were biased towards Hwange. The referee was a deciding factor in our loss because he was one sided.”

Like this: Like Loading...