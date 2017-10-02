Peace restored at DeMbare

Dynamos……..(1)2

Harare City….(0)1

Dynamos finally managed to take full advantage of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer league title rivals’ stumbles with a win over Harare City, which helped them open up a three-point gap at the top of the log.

By Kevin Mapasure

After both FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to home draws on Saturday and with Chicken Inn being put to the sword by Highlanders in Bulawayo yesterday, Dynamos needed to make good use of that opportunity.

DeMbare had squandered a chance to stretch the gap at the top in the midweek with a draw against Shabanie Mine after Chicken Inn and FC Platinum had been held to draws by Caps United and Yadah respectively.

But yesterday they finally earned themselves some breathing space with a hard-fought win playing against a side under threat of getting relegated.

They scored two goals in either half while Harare City responded with a late strike.

Peace Makaha (pictured) opened the scoring on 28 minutes with a finely crafted goal.

Masimba Mambare exchanged passes with Cameroonian striker, Christian Ntouba, making a return to the Dynamos line up after serving a two-match suspension, before crossing the ball to an on-rushing Makaha, who made no mistake from close range.

It was a goal that brought relief as Dynamos were not playing well, struggling to fashion clear cut chances.

Before that Ntouba and Mambare had taken turns to fluff gilt-edged chances, with the former having his shot saved by Maxwell Nyamupanedengu before the later chipped over on the follow up.

Harare City carried threats of their own particularly Marlvin Gaki, whose skills gave Dynamos a bit of homework.

William Manondo almost equalised for Harare City six minutes after the Dynamos goal, but he hit the post much to the relief of the home supporters.

In the second half Dynamos were more threatening especially from set pieces where Ocean Mushure always gave Harare City some anxious moments.

The second goal arrived in the 68th minute and it developed from a free kick.

Mushure sent in an inswinging free kick and Harare City’s Raymond Uchena beat his own goalkeeper with Dynamos forwards lurking behind him.

Another free kick almost resulted into another goal but Lincoln Zvasiya shot over the bar from close range.

At the other end Gaki kept on working hard to get some room but was often restricted to long range speculative shots.

City got their consolation in the referee’s optional time, but it was too late for them to complete a come back.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa admitted that his side was under pressure to win this match following a bad run in the last three matches.

“We needed these three points after what happened in the previous few matches,” Mutasa said. “During the midweek we failed to take advantage of other teams dropping points, but I am happy that we have managed to take full advantage.”

Harare City’s Philani Ncube said his team had played better than Dynamos but could not take its chances.

“Performance wise I am happy, we played better than Dynamos, but they took their chances which made the difference,” he said. “We don’t have quality in our team we need four or five players with quality. If we had four Tendai Samanjas we would be home and dry.

Teams:

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, M Machazane, T Chipunza, J Konono, Q Kangadze, (V Ndaba 75), C Kapupurika (P Dube 70)M Mambare T (Macheke 63), C Ntouba

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu (K Shangiwa 80), T Samanja, H Chapusha, M Vengesai, M Gaki R Uchena, E Madhanhanga, W manondo, T Chimwemwe, G Kufandada (W Muvirimi 74), P Kabwe (P Mpelele 63).

