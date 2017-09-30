Caps in Muchenje blow

CAPS United vice-captain Moses Muchenje will miss the team’s trip to FC Platinum this afternoon due to suspension, dealing a huge blow to the Green Machine’s faint hopes of retaining the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

BY HENRY MHARA

The midfielder is one of the seven players suspended for the weekend fixtures, for accumulating three yellow cards.

Other players that will sit out are FC Platinum captain Gift Bello, Yadah duo of Brian Mapfumo and Munyaradzi Chiwara, Milton Ncube of How Mine and Chapungu’s Collen Kwaramba.

Muchenje has been in good form for Caps United and if the Green Machine hoped to sneak into the title matrix, they would have needed him in the middle of the park tomorrow.

The champions have won their last four matches in the league, a run of form that has seen them moving up the log ladder to fourth position, 12 points behind log leaders Dynamos.

It is that form that has raised hope among their supporters that their team can stage a spectacular recovery and retain the title.

But Muchenje does not want the team to get ahead of themselves.

“We can’t talk about the championship at the moment. The main focus is to win each and every match we are playing and see where it will leave us. There are four other teams above us so at the moment, we are hoping for them to drop points and we remain consistent. The best we can do is to win all our matches,” Muchenje said.

Caps United’s resurgence has seen them beating all the four title contenders in the process, and Muchenje believes FC Platinum could be the latest victim of their current good form.

“They are a very good team and we respect them. But this should be a very tough match for them because we also need three points

They will have to be at their very best to win the match. The team that will win the title should deserve it. They should work for it just like we did last year. The title should not come on a silver platter so as Caps United, we will up our game every time we play the title contenders to make sure that they sweat for it.”

With Muchenje absent, coach Lloyd Chitembwe is likely to call on Cabby Kamhapa to fill in the void while the forgotten Josta Ngodzo could be another option.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Caps United (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Tsholotsho (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)

Caps in Muchenje blow : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...