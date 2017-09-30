FC PLATINUM’S battle for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title faces a strong test as they clash with an in-form Caps United at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

By Terry Madyauta

For the platinum miners, anything less than a win could throw their challenge for a maiden title into turmoil.

After their draw against Yadah on Wednesday, Norman Mapeza’s side will be looking to recover from that setback. Though they meet a side that has always dominated them and one that has been in good form, Mapeza believes his side can collect all points.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but like always, we play for three points. We hope to win though we acknowledge that Caps have been in fine form. All we need to do is to carry on with our hard work. We are approaching the end of the season so every coach wants to get maximum points so we will do everything to win this match,” he said.

Mapeza paid tribute to his counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe, whom he said had done well with his side.

“I know some think that since we drew against Yadah, we team has failed, but, as coaches, sometimes one point gained is more important that one point lost. We hope that we will do well as we continue with our quest for the title.”

The platinum miners are third on the log with 52 points together with Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have a superior goal aggregate.

Pressure continues to pile for the FC Platinum gaffer to bring silverware to his paymasters who have invested much in building the squad.

On the other hand, the reigning champions had a profitable week with a win over two title contenders Ngezi Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup last weekend and Chicken Inn on Wednesday

Lord of the contenders : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...