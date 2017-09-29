Dynamos blow it

LOYD Mutasa raised concern over his team’s failure to kill of games.Yesterday that problem came back to haunt his team when they conceded late and squandered two points against Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE IN ZVISHAVANE

Shabanie Mine . . . . (0) 1

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

With other results having favoured DeMbare on Wednesday, they needed to collect three points to open a three-point lead over their nearest rivals, but in the end it was just a point’s advantage.

Ocean Mushure’s (pictured) 5th minute goal looked like it was going to give Dynamos three points but three minutes from time, substitute Wilson Mupasiri earned his team a point.

The first half belonged to Dynamos while the second was dominated by the home side.

It was an exciting match played at a frantic pace on a water soaked pitch and in cold temperatures.

Considering Shabanie Mine’s proud home record, Dynamos needed a fast start and they got it.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get the goal that settled any nerves with Shabanie shooting themselves in the foot by giving away a cheap free-kick in Mushure’s range.

The DeMbare captain did not disappoint, as he curled the ball over the wall and out of reach of the goalkeeper to spark celebrations among the visiting supporters.

From there, Shabanie tried everything to come back into the match.

Trevor Ajana was flagged offside after some free-flowing passing from the home side had cut their opponents’ defence open.

Two minutes later, DeMbare almost doubled the lead after Quality Kangadze picked out Masimba Mambare, but the goalkeeper repelled the danger.

Both teams threatened from free kicks, with Shabanie Mine captain, Farai Mupasiri’s effort going just over the bar.

William Mapfumo almost breached the Dynamos defence with a header, but goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga collected safely.

In the second half, Shabanie pressed and passed well, but most of the time they were restricted to speculative shots.

It was very uncomfortable for Dynamos with Shabanie almost camping in the former’s half.

Mapfumo tested Mateyaunga and so did Mushure at the other hand.

With nine minutes to go Shabanie goalkeeper rushed out of his area and chopped Dynamos striker, Tawanda Macheka, but all he got was a yellow card.

As DeMbare edged closer to three points, Shabanie Mine’s efforts finally paid off after Wilson planted a header past Mateyaunga to spark delirium.

Shabanie Mine coach, Takesure Chiragwi said he was happy with the point.

“I am happy with the impact made by my substitutes. We wanted three points and we consider it as two points dropped. Still the point we gained is a good one.”

Mutasa was disappointed with the result.

“We dropped two points because we had a lapse in concentration late on. Maybe in the end the point will prove to be vital, but I am happy with the fighting spirit. What is important for us is staying at the top.”

Shabanie: P Moyo, T Mavhunga, B Mukundu, A Dzumbunu, N Mpofu, T Mupumha, F Mupasiri, W Mapfumo, T Ajana, T Chimoyo, W Taderera (D Chivandire, 58’).

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, M Machazane, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, G Mukambi (J Konono, 28’), C Kapupurika, Q Kangadze, M Mambare.

