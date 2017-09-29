Harare City ease relegation worries

SUBSTITUTE, Wilfred Muvirimi scored a stoppage time winner to secure victory for Harare City over Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday as the Sunshine City Boys eased their relegation worries.

BY HENRY MHARA

HARARE CITY……… (0) 1

CHAPUNGU……………….0

The forward, who was introduced in the 76th minute, met Edwin Madhananga’s cross from a freekick in the 92nd minute with a flashing header past the visitors’ goalkeeper, Roy Mazingi.

City’s eighth win in 26 matches lifted them three places clear of the relegation zone, with 31 points and they move above Chapungu and Yadah on the standings, with eight games remaining.

Chapungu are on 30 points, while Yadah are behind on goal difference.

But the home side had goalkeeper, Maxwell Nyamupanengu to thank for the win, too, as he acrobatically tipped over Emmanuel Chitauro’s ferocious long-range shot in the 57th minute, that looked destined for the nets.

City coach, Philani Ncube was relieved with the last-gasp win, but will have to put the game behind him and start to prepare for the next match, which is against log leaders, Dynamos on Sunday.

“We did everything well, keeping possession and we were so patient. This was a sweet victory considering we scored in the last minute of the match, but this is now history and we need to focus on Sunday’s game. It will be a tricky match, but they must not treat us lightly,” he said.

Chapungu started slowly in the first half but took control and dominated possession for much of the second half and created their fair share of chances, which they failed to put away.

Coach, Tendai Chikuni was disappointed by his boys’ overall performance, typified by his decision to pull out striker, Patrick Khumbula on 86 minutes, having come on as a substitute on 53 minutes.

“We foresaw it (the goal) coming. In the first half, we absorbed pressure. We got some chances and missed them. Football is all about getting chances and burying them, but we decided to take the game to the wire, then one mistake and that’s it. We failed to do the right thing at the right places,” he said.

Chikuni said he substituted Kumbula because he failed to implement tactical instructions.

Teams

Harare City

M Nyamupanedengu, P Tshuma, R Uchena, T Chimwemwe, E Madhananga, T Samanja, W Manondo, P Kabwe (P Mpelele, 70′), M Gaki (W Muvirimi, 76′), M Vengesai, G Kufandada (T Tumba, 55′)

Chapungu

R Mazingi, C Mativenga, R Bota, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, M Muchangami, L Gwerina, B Mugoni (T Chitora, 61′), E Chitauro, B Sahondo, A Tavarwisa (P Kumbula, 53’, O Mukuradare, 86’)

