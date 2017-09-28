Draw leaves Mapeza fuming

FC Platinum’s chances of winning the castle Lager Premier Soccer League title took a knock after they fired blanks to draw with Yadah at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, a result that left coach, Norman Mapeza fuming.

BY HENRY MHARA

Yadah……………….. 0

Fc PLATINUM…….. 0

A win could have seen the Zvishavane-based side moving top of the log table for 24 hours at least as leaders Dynamos are only playing this afternoon, but Mapeza was left frustrated by a combination of wayward shooting by his strikers and resolute defending by the opposition.

With the point, they are now on 52 points, the same as Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum, who won away at ZPC Kariba yesterday.

“With our current position (on the log standings), this was two points dropped. We should be playing for three points and nothing else,” he said.

“We are doing everything, but not scoring. We lacked a lethal striker, someone who can be like a thief and if you can’t behave like a thief in a match, then you have no reason for playing. Sometimes, we are too nice, we have to be ruthless. We are getting good chances, but if we continue missing chances like this, then it becomes difficult for me as a coach.”

However, Mapeza was adamant that his team was still firmly in the title race.

“We are on the same points with Ngezi. This is like a marathon, we have eight games to go, so we still have to keep pushing until the last game. It’s still game-on, we can’t say we are out of the race because we have drawn today, we have to keep believing and keep working hard.”

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive was happy with the draw.

“FC Platinum are one of the title contenders and from where we are, a draw is a good result for us.”

FC Platinum dominated the first half and created enough chances to bury their battling hosts, but a combination of careless shooting saw the two teams going into the half-time break deadlocked.

Yadah came back from the breather a completely different side, as they controlled the tempo and looked more dangerous, especially after the introduction of the skilful, Leeroy Mavunga, who took the game to FC Platinum with his speed and artistry.

On the hour mark, he released Moses Demera, who beat his marker inside the box, but his snap shot at the near post was pushed to safety by Platinum goalkeeper, Wallace Magalane.

Winstone Mhango then hit the underside of the cross bar from a freekick in the 81st minute for FC Platinum, and a minute later, Johannes Sibanda broke loose on a counter to go clear on goal at the other end, but somehow shot wide with the goal gaping.

Three minutes later, Munyaradzi Chiwara hit the bar for Yadah, and Raphael Muduviwa scooped the ball off the line to safety as play opened up late on.

Teams

Yadah: S Mafukidze, W Kalongonda, J Dzingai, B Madzokere, D Dauda, B Mapfumo, W Kamudyariwa, M Makopa (L Mavunga, 52′), M Chiwara, J Sibanda (R Mutuma, 84′), M Demera

FC Platinum: W Magalane, R Muduviwa, G Bello, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, N Masuku (G Takwara, 84′), R Chinyengetere (B Amidu, 74′), A Sadiki, G Mbweti (C Sibanda, 62′), M Dube

