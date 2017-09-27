Date set for Vumba Half Marathon

This year’s edition of the challenging Vumba 21km Mountain Run will be held at the end of next month.

Athletes will have to endure both the October high temperatures as well as a tough terrain, as they battle it out for honours.

Like last year, this year’s edition is expected to attract top marathon runners in the country, as it is the race that best prepares athletes for gruelling international events outside the country.

The organisers of the race announced that this year it would be held on October 28.

Manicaland athletes board chairman, Joshua Matume confirmed the development yesterday.

“The sponsors expect the Old Mutual Mountain Run to held on October 28 this year,” he said.

“We have already activated our systems because we are expected to play a crucial role on the technical side. We just want to set high standards.”

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) president, Tendai Tagara said they were expecting a strong field and a huge turnout again this year.

“I like the Vumba Half Marathon race because this is the race where athletes endurance is tested because of the tough terrain. We encourage athletes who have great ambition to succeed to train on that terrain,” he said.

Tagara said that some athletes even failed to compete in the race because of its demands.

“We have some top athletes, who have preferred to stay away from this race because of its gruelling demands, but it’s the best possible preparation for other top races,” the NAAZ president said.

Big names expected to grace this year’s event include Olympian, Wirimayi Juwawo, Cuthbert Nyasango for the male category, as well as Rutendo Nyahora for the female class.

Last year, Canisious Nyamutsita won in the male category, while battle-hardened Nyahora claimed honours in the female category.

