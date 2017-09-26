Zim take on Netherlands in 3 ODIs

ZIMBABWE will go full throttle when they take on touring Netherlands in three-match one-day international (ODI) series that will be played at Harare Sports Club starting tomorrow.

by KEVIN MAPASURE

The selectors have grouped what have been their preferred players of late with the exception of returning former captain, Brendan Taylor, who sits this one out.

Zimbabwe have retained the entire squad that toured the Netherlands in June this year — and prevailed 2-1 — with Regis Chakabva being the only addition to the side named for the reciprocal series in Harare.

Although the tournament will not be recognised as an official ODI series because the Netherlands do not have ODI status, Zimbabwe head coach, Heath Streak yesterday said the value of the 50-overs matches against the Dutch could not be underplayed.

“It’s not an official ODI series, but we will not take the Dutch lightly. We will try to win every game, but what’s important is that we will give our guys time in the middle ahead of tougher assignments,” he said.

“These are 50-overs matches, they will give us good practice as we are gearing our preparations towards the Test series at home to the West Indies next month.”

There are no places for former skipper and all-rounder, Elton Chigumbura and seamer, Tinashe Panyangara, who have been asked to prove themselves in the domestic leagues.

Zimbabwe have been out of action since their return from Sri Lanka, where they won the ODI series against the hosts.

After the Netherlands, they are expected to play four-day matches against Pakistan A before their test series against West Indies.

Zimbabwe select squad for Netherlands series:

Graeme Cremer (captain), Regis Chakabva, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Christopher Mpofu, Richard Ngarava, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chatara.

