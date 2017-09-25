How Mine storm into Chibuku quarters

HOW MINE……….(2)2

BANTU ROVERS……(0)1

VETERAN striker, Kuda Musharu rolled back the years with a masterful performance, as he scored a goal and provided an assist to help How Mine beat Bantu Rovers at Ascot Stadium yesterday and qualify to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

By Terry Madyauta

The former Monomotapa striker put his side in front just two minutes into the match when he tapped in a rebound from a Praise Tonha free-kick to give Chikurupati an early lead.

The miners doubled the advantage when a perfect curling cross by Musharu was met by Thembani Masuku, who headed home.

The win was a relief to How Mine, who came into the match on the back of two league defeats to FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

McCarthy Dube netted a consolation for Bantu Rovers just after the half hour mark.

How mine coach, Kelvin Kaindu applauded his team for displaying excellent team work and fighting spirit.

“It was a hard fought victory and the most important thing is that we are through to the second round. It’s not easy to play against a youthful Bantu, who came into the game motivated after beating Tsholotsho and we got two first half goals,” he said.

“I think in the second half, we let them play long balls in the box and we conceded an easy goal. I believe the best way to defend is to attack, but it’s just unfortunate that we had a lapse and our opponents got an easy goal.”

Despite losing the match, coach Methembe Ndlovu praised his players for giving their best, particularly playing against an experienced squad.

“I thought it was a good performance. We were just unfortunate not to get a good result. I’m proud that we finished the game and did not walk out like what has already happened in this tournament despite some refereeing blunders here and there,” he said.

“We came back in the second half a better side and we hope this game will give us confidence as we go into the next league fixtures.”

How Mine dominated possession in the first half, but the youthful Bantu came rejuvenated in the second, with Dube producing a sterling performance though he missed the target on several occasions.

Bantu caught How Mine on the counter in the 63rd minute for their consolation, when Remmington Masuku picked Dube with a defence-splitting pass, and the striker fired home a thunderbolt that left How Mine goalkeeper, Munyaradzi Diya rooted to the spot.

Bantu Rovers almost equalised in the 74th minute when Tapiwa Kumbuyani scrambled in a pass to Nigel Papias, who was unmarked, but his weak shot was parried away by Diya.

