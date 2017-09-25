Moses takes Caps to Canaan

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS……0

CAPS UNITED…………(1)1

Caps United booked their place in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final after defeating Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

BY KELVIN MAPASURE

Ngezi have never defeated Caps United since they were promoted to the topflight and the trend continued yesterday, as the competition’s defending champions fell to a Moses Muchenje first half penalty.

Try as they did, Ngezi found no way back following the setback, despite putting Caps under intense pressure in the second half, where the home side players took turns to miss chances.

Former Caps United midfielder Dominic Mukandi clumsily clattered into Phenias Bhamusi in the 28th minute and referee Ruzive Ruzive did not hesitate pointing to the spot.

Muchenje calmly converted, sending Takabva Mawaya the wrong way.

The Green Machine were in control for the majority of the first half after surviving early pressure from the home side.

Davison Tavari came close to giving the home side the lead with a long-range shot on 20 minutes, which saw Caps goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba work out.

There was not much created in the first half at either end, but the second half was a different story altogether.

Liberty Chakoroma shot wide three minutes after the break and, at the other hand, Caps captain, Hardlife Zvirekwi exchanged passes with Muchenje, who shot high and wide.

MacClive Phiri had good chances for Ngezi, which he also missed, as did left wingback, Qadir Amini.

Godknows Murwira almost levelled matters for Ngezi from a freekick, which struck the wall, but he connected better on the rebound, though it narrowly missed the target.

In the end, it was a tale of missed chances for the home side, who suffered their first defeat at Baobab this season.

Coach, Tonderai Ndiraya said his players failed to deal with the pressure of coming into the match as defending champions and playing against a big team.

“It was a difficult game for us. We were under pressure, as the defending champions. We had the pressure of playing at home, which also weighed on us,” he said.

“But still, we created so many chances, which we failed to put away. We had more chances than Caps and it’s disappointing that we lost.”

Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe said that his team’s game plan worked well.

“We managed to stifle the wide areas, where they are strong and we were winning the second ball,” he said.

“I would like to commend the players, who are doing well with such a taxing schedule. We have had to play so many matches in a short space of time.”

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: T Mawaya, Q Amino, Partson Jaure, D Tavari, M Phiri, L Chakoroma (D Teguru, 77’), D Mukandi (M Charamba, 86’), T Mabvura, G Murwira, K Bulaji (C Augusto, 48’), T Dzukamanja

Caps United: P Chigumba, S Makatuka, V Musarurwa, H Zvirekwi, K Nyamufukudzwa, G Goliyati (J Ngodzo, 85’), D Chafa, M Muchenje, P Bamusi, J Zhuwawu (A Chidiebere, 91’), D Chungwa

