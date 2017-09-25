Shabanie Mine get the better of ZPC Kariba

ZPC KARIBA……(0)1

SHABANIE MINE…(1)2

Shabanie Mine tore the form book into shreds when they upstaged ZPC Kariba in the Chibuku Super Cup first round at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

The relegation-threatened Zvishavane-based side showed that cup games are unpredictable, as they came into the match as underdogs, having lost home and away to the same opponents in the league.

ZPC Kariba started the game on the offensive, as they forced three corner kicks in the first two minutes, but soon fizzled out, allowing Shabanie to dictate the pace in the first quarter of the game.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when former Dynamos striker Farai Mupasiri beat ZPC Kariba keeper Tendai Hove following a good move engineered by Tinashe Mupumha.

ZPC Kariba could have equalised moments later, but striker Talent Chamboko missed from close range.

It almost got better for Shabanie in the 35th minute, but Mupasiri reacted a shade too slow after a mix-up between defender Tawanda Nyamande and Hove presented him with an opportunity, but the goalkeeper recovered quickly to collect the ball from the striker’s feet.

ZPC then came closer to get the equaliser in the 37th minute, but Chamboko’s powerful header crashed against the cross bar.

In the second half, the Kariba side tried hard to claw back into the game, with substitute Blessing Nyamuzihwa’s effort hitting the

They were unlucky again with 15 minutes remaining of the match, when a Never Tigere free-kick from the edge of the box hit the upright following a foul on Limited Chikafa.

After surviving the home side’s onslaught, Shabanie killed the game in the 78th minute, when substitute Trevor Mavhunga beat his marker, before slotting the ball home.

Nyamandwe scored a consolation for ZPC Kariba from a goal-mouth melee in added time.

Shabanie coach, Takesure Chiragwi was excited by the win and believed good times were rolling for them.

“This is a cup game and winning 2-1 away from home, we are very happy. That’s a great achievement and I hope we will continue doing a good job in the second round,” he said.

ZPC Kariba coach, Sunday Chidzambwa praised Shabanie for a good show.

“The visitors played very well, took their chances and won the game. We had a bad day in office, we failed to play our normal football,” he said.

TEAMS

ZPC Kariba: T Hove, N Tigere, M Kunyarimwe, A Chiveya, G Mangani (B Nyamuzihwa, 60′), R Manuvire, T Chamboko (L Chikafa, 67′) T Nyamandwe, C Rukwanhi, F Zekumbwira, B Zuberi

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, J Nyabinde, B Mukundu, A Dzumbunu, N Mpofu, T Mupumha, F Mupasiri, W Mapfumo, T Ajana (B Mtigo 65′), T Chimoyo (T Mavhunga, 74′), W Taderera (W Mupasiri, 88′)

