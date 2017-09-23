Zidane desperate for Madrid to remain calm

MADRID — They may be seven points off the pace, but coach Zinedine Zidane has urged his troops to remain calm, as Real Madrid look to mount a comeback following a series of poor performances at home this season.



Los Merengues were dealt a huge blow early on, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in a performance that encapsulated their early season struggles at home, having been forced to settle for back-to-back draws against Valencia and Levante.

Questions have since been raised on the side’s ability to successfully defend their crown and although their latest defeat has been a tough pill to swallow for fans, reports from the Valdebebas suggest that Zidane is exuding calm and confidence as part of his belief that there is no better medicine than bringing home a win in their upcoming away fixture against Alaves.

Nevertheless, the French tactician is aware that drastic improvements need to be made. He has been less than impressed with Los Blancos’s lack of intensity, but also believes his men did more than enough to merit wins at home, with their failure to be clinical in the final third proving to be their worst enemy.

In doing so, Zidane is reportedly optimistic that a win will come Real’s way soon with a bit of luck on their side.

And while fans remain angry over their poor form at home, the club remain convinced that the same side, who blitzed Barcelona at home to take home the Supercopa de Espana in emphatic fashion, will rediscover their form soon enough.

It all begins in October with the reigning champions hosting Espanyol, and with a little confidence in the side, Zidane is positive Madrid will finally overturn this slow start to their title defence. — Marca

