Tough Midlands derby on the cards

Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni has got a chance to inflict pain on his former paymasters, when his side take on FC Platinum in a Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Mandava Stadium today.

By Terry Madyauta

Chikuni acknowledges the platinum miners have always been a tough opponent for the airmen, as they also boast of an excellent home record.

Chapungu have had a mixed bag of results in the league, while Norman Mapeza’s side have been on a good run of form, which they hope to take into the cup competition.

In their last encounter, FC Platinum edged Chapungu 1-0 at Mandava and the Chapungu gaffer admits that the platinum miners always present a mental and physical test for the airmen.

“They are playing at home and they have that advantage, so it’s all on us to be at our level best,” Chikuni said. “This is a cup game and it is different to a league match, so we need to be at our best. This team has not lost at their home ground and they have always been a tough opponent for us, so it’s not going to be an easy match because they have that ability to turn tables against any opponent they play.

“The fixture programme is difficult for us. We played on Thursday against Dynamos and we also thought it was going to be good and fair for the team to play on Sunday, when we have rested, but anyway these are some of the things which are beyond our control. The authorities make the decisions.”

Chapungu will have to do without utility players, Ian Nyoni and Maxwell Mavhuto, who are injured.

On the other hand, the 2014 Chibuku Super Cup champions are upbeat, as they take aim at a side coming from smooth sailing ventures in the league with four comfortable wins on the bounce over Triangle, Black Rhinos, Hwange and How Mine.

FC Platinum gaffer, Norman Mapeza believes maximum concentration and guarding against complacency will see his side go past the Airforce of Zimbabwe side today.

